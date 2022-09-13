Air Quality Control Systems Market Trends and Opportunities, Industry to Reach USD 1, 57,362.04 Mn by Forecast 2029

Air Quality Control Systems Market

Air Quality Control Systems Market is segmented on the basis of technology, product type, pollutant type, application and end user industry

Surge in the awareness in regards to the harmful effects of air pollution on human health especially in the developing economies, growing adoption of air quality control systems by small and medium scale enterprises, rising enforcement of stringent laws and regulations on the industries pertaining to the polluted air discharge and surge in the focus towards reducing the global carbon emission level are the major factors attributable to the growth of the air quality control systems market. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the air quality control systems market will exhibit a CAGR of 5.70% for the forecast period of 2022-2029. Therefore, the air quality control systems market value would rocket up to USD 1, 57,362.04 million by 2029.

From the name itself, it is clear that the air quality control systems are a combination of technological equipment and software that enable keeping a check of the environmental pollution and regulating it. The air quality control systems help to filter out the contaminants by filtering them or converting them to less harmful contaminants.

Rising awareness about the benefits of air quality monitoring and managing systems will emerge as the major market growth driving factor. Surging focus of the product developers towards the adoption of new and advanced technology especially in the developing economies and strengthening IT industry in developing economies such as India and China will further aggravate the growth of the market.

Segmentation : Global Air Quality Control Systems Market

The air quality control systems market is segmented on the basis of technology, product type, pollutant type, application and end user industry. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.

On the basis of technology, the air quality control systems market is segmented into flue gas desulfurization (FGD), electrostatic precipitators, nitrogen oxide (NOx) control systems, scrubber, fabric filters and mercury control systems.

Air quality control systems market on the basis of product type has been segmented as indoor and ambient. Indoor segment has been further sub-segmented into heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), consumer products and transportation equipment. Ambient segment has been further sub-segmented into heating, construction, transportation and others.

Based on pollutant type, the air quality control systems market has been segmented into gas, volatile organic compounds, dust and others.

On the basis of end user industry, the air quality control systems market has been segmented into powertrain management, energy and power, mining, agriculture, semiconductor, medical and pharma, commercial and residential, transportation and others.

Air quality control systems market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities and niches into multiple applications. The application segment for air quality control system market include tunnels, air terminals, underground garages, public transportation systems, air pollution control, automobile and others.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Some of the major players operating in the air quality control systems market GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd., MANN+HUMMEL, Fujian Longking Co., Ltd., Siemens, Emerson Electric Co., SHARP CORPORATION, Honeywell International Inc., HORIBA, Ltd., Hach, Aeroqual, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., 3M, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., Donaldson Company, Inc., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., ElexIndia, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, S.A. HAMON and Thermax Limited among others.

Key Questions Answered

What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Air Quality Control Systems Market Growth & Sizing?

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Air Quality Control Systems Market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Air Quality Control Systems Market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Air Quality Control Systems Market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Air Quality Control Systems Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Air Quality Control Systems Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Air Quality Control Systems Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

