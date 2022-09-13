Women in Consumer Finance Supports Women and Girls of Color At Home and Abroad Through Community Impact Initiative

NCB Management Services and Bridgeforce are Community Impact Partners, supporting female talent and helping to build financial security for low-income families

We are so passionate about the work of these two organizations that we also sit on their boards and devote our time to their missions.” — Stephanie Eidelman and Shelly Sheppick, WCF co-chairs

POTOMAC, MD, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As an event focused on getting more women to the decision-making tables where products are designed and policy is set, Women in Consumer Finance is committed to helping important causes not only within our community but across our wider society. The WCF Community Impact Program supports organizations that provide life-changing opportunities to women and girls of color.

We are grateful to have support this year from NCB Management Services, Inc. and Bridgeforce, which allows us to make substantial donations to these organizations:

LIFT employs a unique coaching model to help parents break the cycle of poverty for their families. Through their own hard work – and with LIFT's support – parents create greater financial stability and career opportunities and set their families up for success. They have obtained college degrees, purchased homes, paid off credit card debt, built child savings accounts, and started businesses — all proven factors of a better future for their children. 99% of LIFT members are people of color; 93% are women. LIFT was recently featured in Forbes.

For the Good targets areas in Kenya where school enrollment is low, especially among girls. Despite considerable progress globally in primary school enrollment over the past twenty years, there continues to be low transition to secondary school. All of the data points to the critical role education plays in increasing incomes and improving health for women and their families. More importantly, it brings agency and power to half of the world. FTG works directly with communities and parents to address the myriad barriers to keeping girls in school.

“We are incredibly proud to sponsor an event that has literally revolutionized “the voice” of women in consumer finance. As an organization, we are committed to the support and investment in our female work force to ensure that they always have a place at the table. There is no doubt that we are a better organization for doing so,” said Ralph Liberio, President & CEO of NCB Management Services, Inc., which is supporting this program for the second year in a row.

“Through our work in the industry, we recognize that poverty is often inherited and women, especially those of color, sometimes encounter obstacles in the business world. These strong women are eager to work hard and make a better life for their families – they just need some support and guidance,” said Michelle Macartney, Managing Partner of Bridgeforce. “As part of our commitment to promoting women in business and serving as a good industry steward, we are proud to sponsor Women in Consumer Finance and serve as a Lead Community Impact partner to provide that support.”

About Women in Consumer Finance

Women in Consumer Finance is an event and community for women at all levels in the context of a common industry. If you work in any role at a lender, creditor, servicer, law firm, technology or service provider, or regulator, this event is for you. We provide inspiration, a guiding hand, and a support system women can leverage to recharge their careers and deliver value to their employers. WCF is not about compliance, best practices, or even finance. It's about women, our common professional challenges, and how to tell our own career story – no matter where we are on our professional journey. We take a unique approach to building confidence, connection, and careers. There is nothing else like it. WCF 2022 takes place in person in Palm Springs, California on December 5-7. (more at www.womeninconsumerfinance.com)

About NCB Management Services, Inc.

NCB Management Services, Inc. was established in 1994 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA with satellite offices in Jacksonville, FL, Sioux Falls, SD, and Lincoln, NE. NCB is a well-recognized and admired leader in the Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) Industry as a national collection agency as well as a national debt buyer of unsecured consumer credit products and asset classes. The company is a customer-centric, regulatory-compliant organization with a robust infrastructure that has blended many years of experience with the latest in new information systems and communication technology. NCB has developed a reputation as a valued business partner, providing superior customer interaction and achieving maximum results while protecting our clients’ valued reputation. (more at www.ncbi.com)

About Bridgeforce

Bridgeforce helps financial services companies of all sizes bridge the gap between pressing challenges and emerging opportunities to succeed and thrive. Whatever the need, we bring a unique combination of skill, talent, and insight to the project—and the right people armed with direct and relevant experience. We are thinkers and doers known for our extraordinary commitment and hands-on approach to providing the best recommendations—as well as practical, actionable, and measurable solutions. Our approach results in extraordinary value for our clients’ investments and sustainable positive change for the future. (more at www.bridgeforce.com)