St. Albans Barracks / Missing Juvenile





VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2005118

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert J. Van Woert

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 09/13/2022 at 0104 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Reynolds Rd., Georgia, VT.

NAME: Nevaeh Sheridan

AGE: 14

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 13, 2022 at 0104 hours, Vermont State Police received a call pertaining to a missing juvenile. Family members indicated that she was last seen on Reynolds Rd. in Georgia, VT on September 12, 2022 at approximately 1400 hours. Nevaeh is white female with a slim build, brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5'2'' and 105lbs. Anyone with information about the location of Nevaeh is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 or use https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.