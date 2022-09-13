Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Missing Juvenile


VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2005118

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Robert J. Van Woert                            

STATION:  St. Albans                  

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 09/13/2022 at 0104 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Reynolds Rd., Georgia, VT.

 

NAME: Nevaeh Sheridan

AGE: 14

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On September 13, 2022 at 0104 hours, Vermont State Police received a call pertaining to a missing juvenile. Family members indicated that she was last seen on Reynolds Rd. in Georgia, VT on September 12, 2022 at approximately 1400 hours. Nevaeh is white female with a slim build, brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5'2'' and 105lbs. Anyone with information about the location of Nevaeh is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 or use https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.


Trooper Robert J. Van Woert 

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks 

140 Fisher Pond Road 

St. Albans, Vermont 05478 

P: 802-524-5993 

F: 802-527-1150 

Email: Robert.VanWoert@Vermont.gov 


