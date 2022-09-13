St. Albans Barracks / Missing Juvenile
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 22A2005118
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert J. Van Woert
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 09/13/2022 at 0104 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Reynolds Rd., Georgia, VT.
NAME: Nevaeh Sheridan
AGE: 14
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 13, 2022 at 0104 hours, Vermont State Police received a call pertaining to a missing juvenile. Family members indicated that she was last seen on Reynolds Rd. in Georgia, VT on September 12, 2022 at approximately 1400 hours. Nevaeh is white female with a slim build, brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5'2'' and 105lbs. Anyone with information about the location of Nevaeh is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 or use https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Trooper Robert J. Van Woert
Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks
