MBAchic and Emory Goizueta Business School to host discussion on breaking into fintech

Kelly Pettersen Mari Kikaleishvili Avi Sinha

MBAchic, a tech platform, and community for MBAs and professionals, is pleased to share that it is partnering with Emory University’s Goizueta Business School

We’re thrilled to return to events and our regular programming after the summer break” — Jeneta Hot

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MBAchic, a tech platform and community for MBAs and professionals are pleased to share that it is partnering with Emory University’s Goizueta Business School for a talk on breaking into the field of fintech. Emory Goizueta is based in Atlanta, Georgia, a growing fintech hub where roughly 70% of all US debit, credit, and prepaid card transactions are processed, giving it its nickname “Transaction Alley.” Already a leader in payments ($8B), Atlanta is attracting fintech firms across the ecosystem, and Emory is right there, making it a great place to consider if you’re looking to leverage the MBA.

The talk will focus on the career journey and advice from three MBA graduates and fintech professionals in London and Atlanta, who leveraged their MBA education to build the skills and relationships that helped them to break into the field:

Kelly Pettersen, who graduated from Esade in Spain and is in Institutional Sales, Trading & Prime for EMEA at Coinbase

Mari Kikaleishvili, a recent MBA graduate of Emory’s Goizueta Business School and Product Manager at Fiserv

Avi Sinha is also a recent Goizueta MBA graduate and Client Consulting Manager at Visa.

The conversation will take place virtually, on September 13, at 5:30 pm ET, and registration is via Eventbrite. MBAchic will dive into questions like what do the paths into FinTech look like? How did you break into the field? What role did your MBA play? What are you looking forward to in this field? and more.

As more women pursue their potential and make their way into the C-suite and into leadership positions, business, government, and society benefit. MBAchic helps to make investing in education and careers more accessible, with a goal to propel more women into business school, the C-suite, and positions of leadership. MBAchic aims to educate, inspire, connect and enable a growing, global network of ambitious professionals, and partner with companies and institutions supporting, hiring, and developing them.

“We’re thrilled to return to events and our regular programming after the summer break,” said Jeneta Hot, founder of MBAchic. “This is an impressive panel of speakers that we have the opportunity to speak with. We welcome our community of professionals, whether or not the MBA is on your radar. We look forward to partnering with Emory Goizueta on this and more initiatives over the year.”

Register for the Breaking in FinTech on Eventbrite and sign up for MBAchic to join the conversation: MBAchic.com.

Speaker Details

Kelly Pettersen is a senior executive at Coinbase Institutional, the largest regulated digital asset exchange in the world, where she works with institutional investors across EMEA to provide them access to crypto markets and institutional services integrating the entire crypto value chain.

Prior to Coinbase, Kelly led business development and marketing at a skew, the leading market analytics and derivatives firm for cryptocurrency markets. Kelly also led the M&A integration for the business as part of skew’s acquisition by Coinbase. Previously Kelly was part of the founding team at one of the first digital asset lending start-ups where she was the Global Head of Business Development and CMO. Prior to this, Kelly oversaw European Marketing for BNY Mellon’s largest revenue-generating business, Asset Servicing. Earlier, Kelly held various roles at Macquarie in New York and London. She started her career at BMO Capital Markets and received her Executive MBA from Esade Business School.

Mari Kikaleishvili is a Product Manager at Fiserv, the American multinational financial technology company, where she owns strategy and product roadmap for small business banking and 3rd party integrations for value-added services.

Prior to Fiserv, Mari led small business support programming at the largest commercial bank, TBC Bank, in the country of Georgia aiming to help small businesses grow and encourage entrepreneurship in the country.

While working at TBC Bank Mari developed innovative small business banking products and services such as startup capital, business rewards debit card, and business app market platform. She also organized multiple business forums across the country to help small business owners build networks and find mentors. Mari received her MBA degree from Emory Goizueta business school in 2021.

Avi Sinha is a Client Consulting Manager at Visa’s Consulting & Analytics division where she works with various banks, financial institutions, and fintechs across North America to solve their leading challenges and critical business needs.

Prior to joining VCA, Avi owned business development and corporate strategy efforts at BYJU’S where she designed and implemented strategies to increase market share and enhance user experience.

She also conceived and led various sales and marketing campaigns to maximize revenue, and owned major client relationships comprising educational institutes and government education wings. Avi graduated in 2021 from Emory University’s full-time MBA program.

About MBAchic: MBAchic is a community and platform for MBAs and professionals helping to make investing in education and careers more accessible, with a goal to propel more women and underrepresented groups into business school, the C-suite, and positions of leadership. We aim to educate, inspire, connect and enable our smart, engaging network of ambitious professionals around the world.

About Emory Goizueta Business School: Business education has been an integral part of Emory University’s identity since 1919. That kind of longevity and significance does not come without a culture built on success and service. Emory University’s Goizueta Business School offers a unique, community-oriented environment paired with the academic prestige and rigor of a major research institution. Goizueta develops business leaders of today and tomorrow with an undergraduate degree program, a Two-Year Full-Time MBA, a One-Year MBA, an Evening MBA, an Executive MBA, an MS in Business Analytics, a Master of Analytical Finance, a Doctoral degree, and a portfolio of non-degree Emory Executive Education courses. Together, the Goizueta community strives to solve the world’s most pressing business problems. The school is named for the late Roberto C. Goizueta, former Chairman, and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company. For more information, visit goizueta.emory.edu.