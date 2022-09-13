Sarcoma Foundation of America to Present 2022 Amira Yunis Courage Award to Todd Barron at New York Gala

Todd Barron, 2022 SFA Amira Yunis Courage Award Recipient

DAMASCUS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), an organization dedicated to increasing research and awareness for sarcoma, today announced that Todd Baron will be the recipient of the 2022 SFA Amira Yunis Courage Award. The award presentation will be made during SFA’s Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala on September 28, 2022, in New York, NY. The Amira Yunis Courage Award honors patients who have demonstrated strength and perseverance in their sarcoma diagnosis.

Todd Barron, a financial advisor and father of two daughters, was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma in February 2018. Since his initial diagnosis, he has undergone two major surgical resections of his lower leg, 20 rounds of chemotherapy, and more than 45 sessions of radiation therapy. Following the above- the-knee amputation of his leg, Barron began a Pazopanib treatment, knowing it would not be a cure but could potentially extend his life dramatically. The treatment has been successful, and his sarcoma has been relatively under control for the past year.

Throughout all these treatments, Todd has never stopped working as a financial advisor and volunteering with various charities. He has also become a mentor to another young father like himself who was recently diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma. His goal is to inspire his mentee to enjoy the good things in life while living with this disease.

The Amira Yunis Courage Award was established in 2021 in memory of Amira Yunis, a former SFA board member and an Executive Vice President in the Retail Services Group at CBRE, Inc., who died of sarcoma at the age of 51. The award recognizes patients, survivors, caregivers, and advocates who inspire others by using their platform on behalf of sarcoma patients and survivors to create hope and a better life for the sarcoma community.

The Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala is a primary fundraising event for the Sarcoma Foundation of America and best highlights the mission of the organization. Net proceeds from the event will benefit the 2023 research and patient education programs, funding sarcoma research grants and educating patients about novel therapies and empowering them to be better advocates for their care.

About the Sarcoma Foundation of America

The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, is an advocate for increased research to find new and better therapies with which to treat patients with sarcoma. The organization raises money to privately fund grants for sarcoma researchers and conducts education and advocacy efforts on behalf of sarcoma patients. For more information, please visit www.curesarcoma.org.

About Sarcoma

Sarcoma is a rare cancer in adults (1 percent of all adult cancers) but rather prevalent in children (about 15% of all childhood cancers). At any one time, 50,000 patients and their families are struggling with sarcoma. Every year, nearly 16,000 new cases are diagnosed and more than 6,000 people die from the disease.