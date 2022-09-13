State Board of Education to meet on Thursday in Forest City

DES MOINES - The Iowa State Board of Education will hold its regular meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15, at the John V. Hanson Career Center, Health Careers Classroom, 124 Nerem Drive South, Forest City, Iowa, 50436. The meeting is scheduled to run from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. and will be held in person.

Members of the public may join in person at the John V. Hanson Career Center or remotely through video conferencing or by telephone. In-person seating is limited. Instructions for joining remotely are available in the meeting agenda.