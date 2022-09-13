Hikers Rescued in Separate Events

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Jonathan Demler

Region Two Office, New Hampton, NH

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

September 11, 2022

Livermore and Lincoln, NH – At approximately 2:00 p.m. on September 11, 2022, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a hiker who was suffering from severe dehydration-like symptoms near the summit of Mt. Osceola in Livermore. The hiker, Karen Johnson, 72, of Meriden, CT, was unable to continue descending to the trailhead on Tripoli Road. Rescuers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team as well as Conservation Officers with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to assist.

Johnson was helped by passing Good Samaritan hikers who provided various rehydration sources and she was able to begin hiking again without assistance. A majority of the rescuers were diverted to a subsequent rescue effort that was beginning for an injured hiker on the Gorge Brook Trail of Mt. Moosilauke in Benton. Two members of the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team met with Johnson on the trail at 3:41 p.m. and hiked with her the remaining 1.1 miles to the trailhead, where they arrived without further incident at 4:32 p.m.

At 4:50 p.m., an injured hiker was reported on the Falling Waters Trail in Lincoln. Karen Mannion, 59, of Nashua, NH, fell and sustained a serious injury to her upper leg. Volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team as well as a Conservation Officer with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department again responded to provide assistance. The rescue party reached Mannion at 5:30 p.m. and provided medical treatment. They then transported her .44 miles down the trail to Interstate 93, where Linwood Ambulance Service provided additional treatment and transported her to Littleton Regional Healthcare.

Conservation Officers would like to remind everyone planning to enjoy the outdoors to think ahead and make safe decisions. The White Mountains are rugged and unforgiving. To plan for a safe hike please visit www.hikesafe.com.