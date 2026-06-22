Multiple Unprepared Hikers Rescued on Mt. Lafayette in Franconia

CONTACT:

CO Sergeant Christopher McKee

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

June 22, 2026

Franconia, NH – On Friday, June 19, 2026, at approximately 8:00 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a group of hikers at the summit of Mount Lafayette in Franconia who were suffering from hypothermia in cold, wet, and rainy conditions. The hikers said they had no visibility, no lights, and no warm clothing. A call was made to the AMC and Greenleaf Hut on Mt. Lafayette to have two crew members hike up and assist.

The AMC Croo hiked up towards the summit of Mt. Lafayette and located the hikers 0.15 miles below the summit. One hiker who was identified as Dmytro Grechko, 19, from New Jersey was unresponsive, suffering from severe hypothermia. The second hiker who was identified as Jason Fisher, 19, of New Jersey was cold and wet but still alert, also suffering from hypothermia.

The AMC Croo began the process of warming the hikers by providing shelter and dry clothing. Due to the condition of the hikers, a call to the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team and the Lakes Region Search and Rescue Team were made to assist in carrying the unresponsive hiker from the summit to the Greenleaf Hut.

While responding to the first call, a second rescue call came in on Mount Lafayette for another group of hikers who were wet, cold, and suffering from hypothermia. The second group of hikers were about 1.1 miles from the trailhead. Rescuers who were responding to the first rescue call were able to provide lights, dry clothing, and assist them back to the trailhead.

Rescuers arrived at Grechko’s location at approximately 1:10 a.m. He was then carried down to the Greenleaf Hut arriving at 2:55 a.m. Once at the hut, rescuers were able to get shelter from the weather and warm Grechko. Unfortunately, while carrying Dmytro in the inclement weather, a volunteer rescuer was severely injured and needed to be helped back to the trailhead.

Over the next couple hours, rescuers treated the group of hikers for hypothermia and cold-related injuries. While at the Greenleaf Hut, Grechko began improving and regained consciousness. Once the group was warm and dry, the rescuers assisted Grechko down the Old Bridle Path, arriving at the trailhead at 7:55 a.m. Grechko was transported from the trailhead by the LinWood Ambulance to Littleton Regional Hospital for further medical treatment.

Mountain weather is subject to rapid changes and extreme conditions. Be prepared by checking the Higher Summits Forecast at the Mount Washington Observatory site MountWashington.org. Hikers are encouraged to be prepared for their trek to include packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.