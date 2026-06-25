Hiker Suffers Medical Emergency on Mount Lincoln

CONTACT:

CO Sergeant Christopher McKee

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

June 25, 2026

Franconia, NH – At 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a hiker having a medical emergency on the Franconia Ridge near the summit of Mount Lincoln. The hiker, who was identified as Andre Bissonnette, 80, of Orford Township, Quebec, Canada, was hiking with his son Vincent Bissonnette, 45, of Drummondville, Quebec. After hiking up the Falling Waters Trail, Andre was hiking across Franconia Ridge near Mount Lincoln when he began having chest pains.

Vincent made a call to 911 for help. A NH Fish and Game Conservation Officer spoke with the hikers on the phone and learned that Andre could no longer continue due to his medical emergency. After determining it would be numerous hours before rescuers could reach the hikers and many more hours of carrying him down the mountain, a call was made to the New Hampshire Army National Guard to assist with a hoist of the incapacitated hiker.

A flight crew and helicopter were dispatched from Concord and able to fly to the summit of Mount Lincoln, arriving just before 6:00 p.m. After arriving at Mount Lincoln, the helicopter crew were able to lower a medic to the hikers and eventually hoist them into the helicopter. By 6:05 p.m., the helicopter was en route to Littleton Regional Hospital so Andre could receive further medical treatment.

Mountain weather is subject to rapid changes and extreme conditions. Be prepared by checking the Higher Summits Forecast at the Mount Washington Observatory website MountWashington.org. Hikers are encouraged to be prepared for their trek to include packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.