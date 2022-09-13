Cardiovascular Associates of America Welcomes Lori Jackson
Jackson Joins as Vice President, Practice Development During Crucial Growth Period
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA) today announced the appointment of Lori Jackson as vice president, practice development. This critical practice development role at CVAUSA, places Lori Jackson as a senior leader guiding practices to optimize and flourish from both a financial and operations perspective. In the past month, key hires in Jackson, Griffin and Schwallie showcase CVAUSA's commitment to the cardiovascular field in bringing together top cardiovascular talent and leadership that continually evolves cardiovascular health forward.
— Suzette Jackie, chief operating officer, CVAUSA
“I am very excited to join the CVAUSA world-class leadership team,” said Lori Jackson, vice president, practice development, CVAUSA. “The commitment to patient care in conjunction with strong physician support will provide unparalleled outcomes while reducing the overall cost of care.”
Prior to CVAUSA, Jackson was instrumental in the recently formed Ballad Health System which was a merger of Mountain States Health alliance and Wellmont Health system forming one alliance that included 21 hospitals serving in 29 counties in the Appalachian Highlands of Northwest Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, Northwest North Carolina and Southeast Kentucky.
“I am pleased to bring Lori onboard as a key hire to CVAUSA. Her deep knowledge in cardiology is demonstrated by her positions with Ballard Health System where she served as the AVP of CV Services. Lori brings an amazing skill set, execution experience and senior acumen to CVAUSA,” said Suzette Jackie, chief operating officer, CVAUSA.
If interested in learning more about a partnership with Cardiovascular Associates of America, contact Tim Attebery at attebery@cvausa.com.
About Cardiovascular Associates of America
Headquartered in Orlando, Cardiovascular Associates of America backed by Webster Equity Partners aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians in one network with the common mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America please visit www.cvausa.com
