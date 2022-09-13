Mary Jo Brandt, Guardian Angels Medical Dogs, Named one of Ten Best COOs of 2022
Mary Jo’s involvement in the organization’s growth is pivotal.”WILLISTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, one of the largest Service Dog non-profits in the nation, proudly announces that our Chief Operating Officer, Mary Jo Brandt has been named one of the Ten Best COOs for 2022 by Industry Era Magazine.
— Carol Borden, Founder & CEO
Mary Jo joined Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs as a volunteer Board Member in 2012, and accepted a position as Chief Operating Officer full time in 2016. She has been instrumental in implementing and overseeing many policies and initiatives as Guardian Angels has grown.
Mary Jo has a work history that encompases many fast-pased industries including finance, advertising and graphic design, as well as deep experience leading teams to success. She has formal education that includes a Bachelor of Science in Engineering and Technology from Northern Illinois University and a Master of Business Administration from Colorado Technical University
She leads the team at Guardian Angels with a focus on the importance of the mission and goals always at the forefront. “We are dedicated to rescuing, raising, training and donating the very best medical service dogs to U.S. Veterans, first responders and civilians to mitigate the challenges of disabilities”, she said.
Mary Jo’s involvement in the organization’s growth is pivotal. Guardian Angels has dynamic plans for growth and has recently incorporated the Borden Institute of Higher Learning and the Borden Veterinary Hospital under the Guardian Angels’ umbrella. Plans are also underway to expand and open two new campuses in the next 18 to 24 months.
Please join us in congratulating Mary Jo on this accomplishment.
