Mary Jo Brandt, Guardian Angels Medical Dogs, Named one of Ten Best COOs of 2022

COO, Mary Jo Brandt with a Service Dog In-Training

She leads the team at Guardian Angels with a focus on the importance of the mission and goals always at the forefront

Mary Jo’s involvement in the organization’s growth is pivotal.”
— Carol Borden, Founder & CEO
WILLISTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, one of the largest Service Dog non-profits in the nation, proudly announces that our Chief Operating Officer, Mary Jo Brandt has been named one of the Ten Best COOs for 2022 by Industry Era Magazine.

Mary Jo joined Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs as a volunteer Board Member in 2012, and accepted a position as Chief Operating Officer full time in 2016. She has been instrumental in implementing and overseeing many policies and initiatives as Guardian Angels has grown.

Mary Jo has a work history that encompases many fast-pased industries including finance, advertising and graphic design, as well as deep experience leading teams to success. She has formal education that includes a Bachelor of Science in Engineering and Technology from Northern Illinois University and a Master of Business Administration from Colorado Technical University

She leads the team at Guardian Angels with a focus on the importance of the mission and goals always at the forefront. “We are dedicated to rescuing, raising, training and donating the very best medical service dogs to U.S. Veterans, first responders and civilians to mitigate the challenges of disabilities”, she said.

Mary Jo’s involvement in the organization’s growth is pivotal. Guardian Angels has dynamic plans for growth and has recently incorporated the Borden Institute of Higher Learning and the Borden Veterinary Hospital under the Guardian Angels’ umbrella. Plans are also underway to expand and open two new campuses in the next 18 to 24 months.

Please join us in congratulating Mary Jo on this accomplishment.

Christine Patrick
Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs
+1 779-970-6430
Christine@MedicalServiceDogs.org
About

Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs is a 501(C)3 headquartered in Florida that rescues, raises, trains and then donates individually trained medical service dogs to veterans, first-responders and others who suffer from disabilities including PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injury, seizure and diabetic disorders, mobility issues and much more. Over the past 11 years, Guardian Angels has paired nearly 400 individually trained medical service dogs with recipients in 29 states and trained the #1 Service Dog in the US and the top American Dog Hero. With your help, that number can continue to grow. Visit our website at: www.MedicalServiceDogs.org to get involved or learn more.

https://www.medicalservicedogs.org/

