Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.91% in the Forecast Period of 2029

Over the recent years, there has been a massive shift toward liquefied natural gas (LNG) over the traditionally used fuel sources as it has complete combustion and fewer carbon emissions. Furthermore, the expanding consumer preference for greener and cleaner fuel sources and the increasing use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a ship fuel over heavy fuel oil, marine gas oil, and diesel oil are driving expansion. Consequently, the market is anticipated to flourish over forecast period.
Global small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) Market was valued at USD 7.68 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 14.13 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.91% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.
Market Definition
Small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) refers to liquefied natural gas that is processed in industrial units with limited capacity. The gas is transformed into an odorless and colorless liquid that can be re-gasified for numerous uses after being cooled to extremely low temperatures. Small-scale LNG is more environmentally benign than oil and diesel, and it is commonly used to meet off-grid power generation needs in isolated industrial and residential complexes. In addition, it is widely employed in the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors as a transportation fuel, an industrial feedstock, and for heating.
Competitive Landscape and Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Share Analysis
The small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) market.
Some of the major players operating in the small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) market are
Gazprom (Russia)
Engie (France)
Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)
Wärtsilä (Finland)
Linde plc (Germany)
Gasum Ltd., (Norway)
IHI Corporation (Japan)
Excelerate Energy L.P (U.S)
Prometheus Fuels (U.S)
Cryostar (U.S.)
General Electric (U.S.)
Novatek (Russia)
Engie (France)
NYK Line (Japan)
Mitsui O.S.K.Lines (Japan)
Teekay Corporation (Bermuda)
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., (South Korea)
HANJIN HEAVY INDUSTRIES & CONSTRUCTION HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (South Korea)
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., (Japan)
Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers
High Demand For Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)
One of the primary reasons driving the market's growth is the growing demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective energy sources. Furthermore, the transportation industry's broad acceptance of the product is boosting market growth. The rising demand for energy has increased the need for liquefied natural gas (LNG), resulting in increased LNG output (LNG). Furthermore, numerous remote areas are without electricity, and government measures to improve rural electrification have increased demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG).
The rapid industrialization and high demand for natural gas as a transportation fuel will further prop the growth rate of small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) market. In addition to this, the reduction in the prices of natural gas and fluctuation in the prices of crude oil caused by excessive production of crude oil will also drive market value growth.
Opportunities
Integration of Technologies and Government Policies
Furthermore, the integration of new technology and the increasing investments and the implementation of favorable government policies promoting the adoption of liquefied natural gas (LNG) extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 2029. Additionally, the easy establishment in small-scale reserve sites will further expand the future growth of the small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) market.
Restraints/Challenges
Expensive Supply Chain
The expensive supply chain will create hindrances for the growth of the small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) market.
Supply Chain Disruptions
Also, the high per KG operating cost as compared to mid-size LNG and large-size liquefied natural gas (LNG) will prove to be a demerit for the small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) market. Therefore, this will challenge the small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) market growth rate.
Moreover, depleting natural resources are also expected to hamper growth of the global small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) market.
This small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Global Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Scope
The small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) market is segmented on the basis of type, mode of supply, storage tank capacity and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
Liquefaction Terminal
Regasification Terminal
Mode of Supply
Trucks
Shipment and Bunkering
Rail Tanks
Pipeline
Others
Storage Tank Capacity
Atmospheric
Pressurized and Floating Storage (FSU)
Application
Transportation
Heavy-Duty Vehicles
Industrial and Power
Others
Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, mode of supply, storage tank capacity and application as referenced above.
The countries covered in the small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
Asia-Pacific dominates the small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) market because of the increasing business expansion and awareness among the customers along with the growing demand of the small-scale LNG in transportation within the region.
On the other hand, North America is estimated to show lucrative growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increasing consumption of small-scale LNG, the highest number of manufacturing units of the natural gas, and the high availability of the gases terminals in the region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Key questions answered in the report:
What will the market development pace of Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market?
What are the key factors driving the Global Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market?
Who are the key manufacturers in market space?
What are the market openings, market hazard and market outline of the market?
What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market?
Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market?
What are the Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) industries?
What are deals, income, and value examination by types and utilizations of the market?
What are deals, income, and value examination by areas of enterprises?
Major Points Covered in TOC:
Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Overview: It incorporates six sections, research scope, significant makers covered, market fragments by type, Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market portions by application, study goals, and years considered.
Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Landscape: Here, the opposition in the Worldwide Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market is dissected, by value, income, deals, and piece of the pie by organization, market rate, cutthroat circumstances Landscape, and most recent patterns, consolidation, development, obtaining, and portions of the overall industry of top organizations.
Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, driving players of the worldwide Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market are considered dependent on deals region, key items, net edge, income, cost, and creation.
Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this segment, the report examines about net edge, deals, income, creation, portion of the overall industry, CAGR, and market size by locale. Here, the worldwide Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market is profoundly examined based on areas and nations like North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.
Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Application or End User: This segment of the exploration study shows how extraordinary end-client/application sections add to the worldwide Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market.
Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Forecast: Production Side: In this piece of the report, the creators have zeroed in on creation and creation esteem conjecture, key makers gauge, and creation and creation esteem estimate by type.
Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last segments of the report where the discoveries of the investigators and the finish of the exploration study are given.
