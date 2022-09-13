Filipino Basketball Tournament in Spain Begins
Undefeated and Sweet 'N' Bites go head to head during the opening ceremonies of Pinoy Basketball Tournament 2022 in Madrid, Spain.
CEO and founder of ESLE Trravel & Tours, Ms. Tesa Malalo-an Fabiosa, poses with the first game's winner of Pinoy Basketball Tournament 2022, Undefeated.
The long-awaited Pinoy Basketball Tournament 2022 began on September 4 in Madrid, Spain, with a nerve-racking first game.
The ceremonies started with a solemn prayer led by Bro. John Fred Caranzo of Sociedad de San Pablo followed by the singing of the Philippine national anthem. Finally, the emcee, Melchor Gilay, took control of the microphone and formally introduced the various participants of the games.
Leading the parade were the referees and the committee members. Then ten basketball teams and five muses representing each squad followed suit. These ladies will also be vying for the title of Best Muse at the end of the weeks-long tourney.
Undefeated Stays True to Its Name
It didn't take long before the referee's whistle blew to signal the start of the game. For the opening salvo, Undefeated faced off with Sweet 'N' Bites.
While both teams tried to keep up with each other during the first few minutes, it was clear that Undefeated had the upper hand as they led by 5 points in the first quarter.
However, Sweet 'N' Bites did not back down and fought tooth and nail to catch up. By halftime, the score was tight at 17–11.
The see-saw battle continued in the third quarter with both Undefeated and Sweet 'N' Bites scoring 9 and 8 points each. This meant that anything could still happen in the last 10 minutes of the game.
As expected, it was a nip-and-tuck affair in the fourth quarter, but Undefeated held on to their slim lead to win the game, 54–51.
It was a triumphant start for Undefeated, with Vincent Gaspar receiving the Player of the Game. But they know that they have to keep their winning ways if they want to be crowned as the champion of the Pinoy Basketball Tournament 2022 in Spain.
A Filipino Affair Through and Through
Ms. Tesa Malalo-an Fabiosa, ESTE Travel & Tour's CEO and founder, expressed her elation over the success of the event's opening. "We are very happy that everything went well and according to plan," she said.
"This is truly a Filipino affair because not only are the players Filipino, but even the people behind the scenes are Pinoy. We are very proud to be able to showcase our talent and our love for basketball to the world," she added.
The games will continue within the next few weeks with more matches. Make sure to tune in to Radio Latinos Pero Con Sabor on YouTube or watch the games live at Calle Ramirez de Prado every weekend to catch all the action. Also, get updates on the travel agency's official Facebook page.
About ESTE Travel & Tours: ESTE Travel & Tours is a Madrid-based travel agency owned and operated by Filipinos. It was established in 2021 to provide quality yet affordable travel services to the Filipino community in Spain and Europe. The company offers services such as tourist visa application assistance, flight booking, accommodation arrangement, and tour packages. ESTE Travel & Tours also customizes tours for individuals and groups.
Tesa Malalo-an Fabiosa
ESTE Travel & Tours S.L.
+ +34653 63 15 00
info@estetravelandtours.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other