Quaderr's QTL trendline indicator predicts imminent stock market correction.
according to our QTL indicator, the market is projected to have a correction from the recent rally, down to a level around 3850 on the ES - S & P Micro”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quaderr, a stock market analytics company with an international presence announced their bearish stock market outlook today based on their proprietary QTL trendline indicator.
— Jaco Vrey - Quaderr’s chief market technician
The QTL trendline indicator is one of several market indicators in Quaderr’s forecasting models, and has predicted major market moves such as the start of the Bear Market on 19 January 2022 and the first significant bounce on 19 July 2022 amongst others.
According to Quaderr’s chief market technician, Jaco Vrey, “according to our QTL indicator, the market is projected to have a correction from the recent rally, down to a level around 3850 on the ES - S & P Micro.”
Quaderr offers a complete line of proprietary indicators through their analytics service. Indicators include QVPSR, which is a volume-based forecasting tool, Q-Momentum, which tracks market momentum shifts and Q-Scalper which forecasts significant break-out levels and set-ups just to name a few.
“Quaderr is revolutionizing market analytics through our unique approach to chart analysis and historical backtesting, making today’s market forecast an important signal to traders that the market has further downside ahead”, says Vrey.
A free 7 day trial is currently available for Quaderr’s indicators via their website.
