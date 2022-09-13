Smart Wheelchair Market is Expected to Gain Market Growth at a Notable Rate of 8.3% by 2029 and Will Escalate Rapidly
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the smart wheelchair market which was USD 150.8 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 285.38 million by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029.
Smart Wheelchair Market Scenario
A smart wheelchair is a power wheelchair (PWC) that collects information on driver behavior and interaction with their environment. No upper body strength is necessary to operate these electric wheelchairs. Additionally, users with restricted arm or hand movement are thought to benefit greatly from these wheelchairs. The mobility of this electric wheelchair is made possible by a straightforward joystick movement.
Opportunities
In recent years, a number of state-of-the-art methods and tools have been created to help people with limited mobility. This growing tendency creates intelligence-based systems made possible by inexpensive CPUs and sensors. More consumers may choose power wheelchairs if they have a favourable attitude toward smart devices, wearable technology, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, which is anticipated to present growth prospects for smart wheelchair market participants.
The Key Companies Profiled in the Smart Wheelchair Market are :
INVACARE CORPORATION (U.S.)
MEYRA GROUP GMBH (Germany)
SUNRISE MEDICAL (Germany)
OTTOBOCK (Germany)
MATIA ROBOTICS (U.S.)
KARMAN HEALTHCARE INC (U.S.)
PITSCO EDUCATION LLC (U.S.)
WHEEL INC (U.S.)
MEDICAL DEPOT INC (U.S.)
Permobil AB
WHILL Inc (Japan)
Pride Mobility Products Corp. (U.S.)
Quantum Rehab (U.S.)
GF Health Products Inc. (U.S.)
Karman Healthcare Inc. (US.)
Levo AG (Switzerland)
UPnRIDE Robotics Ltd. (Israel)
DEKA Research & Development Corp (U.S.)
Global Smart Wheelchair Market Scope And Market Size:
The smart wheelchair market is segmented on the basis of type, product, application, end-use, distribution channel.
Type
Standard Powered Wheelchairs
Standard Plus Powered Wheelchairs
Custom-Built Powered Wheelchairs
Product
Electric Indoor Chair
Electric Outdoor Chair
Dual Purpose Chair
Rear Wheel Drive Chair
Front Wheel Drive Chair
Center Wheel Drive Chair
Standing Electric Wheelchair
Others
Application
Neurologically Impaired Patients
Handicap Patients
Others
End User
Rehab Centers
Hospitals
Others
Distribution Channel
Retail
E-Commerce
Regional Outlook of Global Smart Wheelchair Market:
North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico)
Rest of Europe in Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain and Turkey)
Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines)
Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of MEA (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt and Israel)
Rest of South America as part of South America (Brazil and Argentina)
The latest industry analysis and survey on Smart Wheelchair provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Smart Wheelchair market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.
Smart Wheelchair Market Dynamics:
Drivers
Increasing number of patients with diseases
The market for smart wheelchairs is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022–2029 due to factors including the rising number of patients with neurological disorders, rising demand for automated medical devices, an increase in the global geriatric population, and rising levels of disposable income. On the other hand, increasing applications from developing nations and rising demand for advanced electric wheelchairs from the sports industry will both create new chances for the growth of the smart wheelchair market throughout the forecast period.
Increasing popularity of home healthcare
In addition, the rise in the incidence of people with physical impairments, the growing popularity of home healthcare, and overall development in the number of road traffic accidents leading to limited mobility are some of the major factors driving the demand for smart wheelchairs globally.
Technological advancements
Over the past few years, technological advances in the fields of patient care, home care, assisted living, elder care products and services have taken precedence for efficient patient management. Therefore, smart wheelchair advancements are used in hospitals, rehab centers, among others.
