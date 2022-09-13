Guidde Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Security Audit
Guidde, announced today that the Company has successfully completed its Systems and Organizational Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 examination.
SOC 2 reports focus on a Service Organization's internal controls designed to meet its service commitments and system requirements based on the Security, Availability, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity and Privacy criteria established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The examination was conducted by Dansa D'Arata Soucia LLP (www.darata.com). In doing so Guidde maintains its adherence to one of the most stringent, industry-accepted compliance frameworks for service organizations and provides additional assurance to its clients, through an independent auditor, that its business process, information technology and risk management controls are properly designed and operating as intended.
SOC 2 reports are attestation reports that examine controls at a service organization relevant to the security, availability, or processing integrity of a system (security, availability, and/or processing integrity principles) or the confidentiality or privacy of the information processed for the user entities (confidentiality or privacy principles). SOC 2 reports demonstrate a company’s ability to not only implement critical security policies but also prove compliance over an extended period of time.
"Guidde has made a concerted effort to prioritize information security, data privacy, and compliance initiatives across our product portfolio," said Dan Sahar, Guidde’s CEO and Co-founder. Protecting our customers and their data is a top priority."
About Guidde
Guidde lets you explain any process in any software with video. Easy as a screenshot.
Guidde’s platform empowers fast-moving organizations to capture, organize and share video know-how at the point of need, saving your employees time and delivering happy experiences to your customers. Guidde is backed by Entrée Capital, Honeystone Ventures, Operator, Regah Ventures and leading industry experts
About Dansa D’Arata Soucia LLP
Dansa D’Arata Soucia LLP (“DDS”) is a full service CPA firm based out of Buffalo, New York. Over the past decade, DDS has built a team of auditors dedicated to understanding the AICPA’s Trust Services Criteria and how properly applying best practices to comply with this set of criteria results in mitigation of risk as it relates to protecting sensitive data. DDS understands that a SOC 2 examination can be initially intimidating. As such, DDS has worked tirelessly on finding ways to streamline the examination process to be as minimally invasive as possible on company resources. This allows the management teams of their clients to stay focused on growing their businesses! To learn more about DDS and their SOC services, please contact Daniel Garigen, CPA at dgarigen@darata.com and visit their website at www.darata.com.
