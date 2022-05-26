Guidde Publishes Its 2022 Customer Enablement Landscape Map
Guidde, a technology company building the next Software Enablement Platform, announces the publication of its inaugural customer enablement landscape map.CALIFORNIA, USA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guidde published its first-ever customer enablement landscape map this year to provide an overview of the current state of the tech industry and the sectors that are most relevant. The map is currently available on the company’s website.
The customer enablement landscape map breaks down each industry by function to make it easier for customers to understand the role of each sector. The map also emphasizes which companies are current leaders in each area. It lists the current top three sectors of customer enablement as:
In-App Guidance
Video Hosting
Webinar Streaming
You can find companies like Wistia, Hubspot, dailymotion, Adobe and many more on the map.
Dan Sahar, Guidde's CEO and Co-Founder, says of the map’s sector breakdown, “The customer enablement landscape is split [in] to different categories with great players, we are honored to be one of them.”
The list of good examples includes Guidde under the In-App Guidance category. The company is also under the Knowledge Bases category, Communities & Peer-to-Peer Learning category and the Content Authoring Features category.
Guidde’s products offer features such as advanced video recording and editing tools with embedded CTAs and the option to add a transcript quickly. Its tools also enable users to create siloed knowledge libraries, with the software splitting videos into chapters automatically. Guidde also offers browser extensions, editing tutorials and embedding to make it easier for content creators to get the product they want to share with followers and subscribers.
The team at Guidde is excited about its inclusion in several categories on the map, indicating its significance in the digital landscape this year. Interested individuals can view the Customer Enablement Landscape Map for 2022 on Guidde’s website.
