Guidde To Empower Start-Ups By Making Knowledge Sharing Accessible With New Program
Guidde’s new Start-Up Program will help emerging tech companies save time and money when onboarding clients and team membersBELMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guidde, the software enablement platform, is announcing today the launch of its new Start-Up Program, offering free access to its premium package for one year to qualifying start-ups. The program will enable emerging software companies to promote both internal and external knowledge sharing, boosting growth and saving time.
As a majority of tech companies transition to a mostly remote workflow, online knowledge sharing has become a crucial part of their day-to-day operations. Yet, many companies still spend considerable resources and time in long Zoom training sessions.
Guidde’s Start-Up Program will allow emerging software companies to smoothly train both employees and clients on software usage and capabilities. To qualify, start-ups must have been founded within the last 2 years and must have raised no more than $5M in funding. Once accepted into the program, participants get complete access to Guidde’s premium package for one year.
Guidde’s software enablement platform was designed to help companies share the know-how to successfully use their products through interactive video tutorials. The platform allows companies to:
⦁ Save up to 6 hours a week by spending less time in long Zoom sessions
⦁ Shorten the onboarding process of both new team members and clients by up to 50%
The platform enables users to create a comprehensive and structured video library that is fully integrated with their tech stacks; no programming skills are required to create and use the library.
“We believe that successful start-ups are the ones that excel at knowledge sharing, and those that know how to scale their capabilities as they grow,” said Dan Sahar, CEO and co-founder of Guidde. “As a seed round start-up ourselves, we believe that these types of programs can support the organizational growth process.”
Guidde itself was started at the height of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two founders, one in Tel Aviv and the other in the Bay Area in California, created the Guidde platform remotely in daily Zoom calls.
“Knowledge sharing can make or break a tech company depending on its effectiveness,” said Yoav Einav, CPO and co-founder of Guidde. “Investing in knowledge sharing at an early age can give a start-up a unique competitive advantage in its positioning. Videos are the right medium — you can easily watch and listen to your teammates, learn by example, and implement it yourself, which is the best way of learning how to use a software in all of its features.”
About Guidde
Founded in 2020, Guidde is the first and only video platform designed for software applications that enables you to capture, organize and share videos at the point of need - embedded inside your app, accessible via a dedicated web app or available directly from your browser on any app. The platform helps you easily find, automatically organize and maintain the video library by application, topics, features and roles. Among Guidde’s investors are Entrée Capital, Honeystone Ventures, Operator, and Regah Ventures.
