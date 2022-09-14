Submit Release
Tntra to offer the full suite of Odoo ERP Solutions to Enterprises and Startups

Odoo ERP Management Software

The innovation ecosystem offers Odoo to modernize enterprise systems, accelerate digital transformation, and maximize operational efficiency.

VADODARA, GUJARAT, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tntra, a trusted product engineering partner, is now offering Odoo ERP for business solutions to utilize existing standards for global features to reduce customizations. Enterprises requiring Odoo solutions can provide requirements to Tntra. The company will then return with a gap analysis that helps to easily identify whether there is a need for configuration or customization. Through Odoo, Tntra aims to enable digital transformation for companies by offering them access to the right tools for business success,

Tntra will provide the following services in Odoo ERP - Customization, Configuration and Functional Training and Support. The company will be looking to cut down business process management costs for enterprises. It will achieve this by focusing on configuration. For customizations, the company will ensure that it doesn’t break any existing ERP workflow or principles for the enterprise.

Ultimately, enterprises, SMEs, and startups will benefit by getting automated, cost-effective, and efficient Odoo process management solutions. Tntra is currently partnering with a client to customize Odoo. Vendor mapping is a significant part of this implementation. It includes independent integration on the vendor level.

Along with Vendor Mapping, Tntra also offers experience in accounting module deployment. The company is working towards transforming the ERP landscape through Odoo. It is one of the leading companies with a product engineering and innovation ecosystem to implement Odoo. Tntra aims to transform business processes through Odoo and provide a simpler way to manage the enterprise.

About Odoo

Odoo is a collection of open-source business apps that cover all enterprise needs - CRM, eCommerce, Accounting, Inventory, Point of Sale, and more. Odoo is a leading provider of all-in-one, open-source business software for small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. Founded in 2005, Odoo thrives in a unique and fully open ecosystem combining the resources of its community and partners to deliver a full range of easy-to-use, integrated and scalable business applications. Odoo has offices in the U.S., Belgium, Luxembourg, India, Hong Kong and Dubai.
For more information, please visit: www.odoo.com.

About Tntra

Tntra provides software services and product engineering to partners – from new economy startups to large corporations – around the world. We have the necessary infrastructure – virtual to support global customers across different time zones, and real along with an open-incubator style co-working facility. Tntra brings over two decades of experience in global software product engineering and innovation, along with all the resources – human and technical – to entrepreneurs and enterprises who want to successfully deliver in the constantly evolving digital world.

