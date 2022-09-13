Urgent Need for Corporate America to Address the Mental Health Crisis with Looming Recession and Inflation
Professor Theresa Agostinelli is leading the charge in reshaping the narrative of the mental health in the workplace.
There must be anchors in place that support employees individually and, there must not be repercussions when an employee asks for help”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professor Theresa Agostinelli, LCSW, author, and corporate trainer, is getting into the minds of leaders across Corporate America. Agostinelli, the author of The GRID System, is changing the narrative of the mental health crisis in businesses and schools. Mental Health resources are desperately needed in local communities as the collective trauma of the past few years seep into the global consciousness.
In fact, the new 988 suicide and crisis hotline has seen a dramatic uptick in calls. The number of calls answered went up from 141,400 to 216,000 – more than 50% increase. And texts answered went up by 1000% – from 3,400 in August 2021, to 39,900 in August 2022. The number of inquiries of the 988 crisis hotline saw a 195% increase.
This collective trauma is compounded by the financial turmoil and looming recession that are leaving many demographics fearful, depressed, and increased anxiety. The stress of a looming recession impacts individuals in very unique ways. “It is imperative that mental health is taken seriously in Corporate America”, Agostinelli states, “There must be anchors in place that support employees individually and, there must not be repercussions when an employee asks for help”.
Agostinelli’s work as a licensed psychotherapist spans two decades. “The increase in this mental health crisis is palpable, and it’s unlike anything I have seen”, Agostinelli continues, “Mental health affects the workplace with poor productivity, performance, communication, and engagement, it benefits business leaders to implement tools to assist employees who struggle.”
According to the CDC, The Center for Disease Control, there are effective solutions to counteract this imminent crisis. An action plan is the first step in supporting workplace wellness and is facilitated by:
* Communication structures are already in place.
* Programs and policies come from one central team.
* Social support networks are available.
* Employers can offer incentives to reinforce healthy behaviors.
* Employers can use data to track progress and measure the effects.
Agostinelli is waging the war on destigmatizing mental health issues as well as leading the discussions about depression and anxiety that are overtaking many employees and team leaders. There is a lot of money left on the table by not having discussions with leaders. These discussions set the stage by having conversations with business leaders worldwide. “It is important to understand that silence exacerbates the current crisis and that business leaders have the power to mitigate the suffering of so many”. Incorporating this kind of protocol is a game changer and can increase retention and productivity and decrease the effects of trauma and anxiety-related disorders.
