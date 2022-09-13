ADAO Removes Barriers to Life-Saving Public Health Education with Free Livestream Asbestos and Prevention Conference
EINPresswire.com/ -- ADAO Removes Barriers to Life-Saving Public Health Education with Free Livestream Conference
2022 INTERNATIONAL ASBESTOS DISEASE AWARENESS & PREVENTION CONFERENCE TO BE LIVE-STREAMED GLOBALLY FOR FREE
Washington, DC -- The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), an independent nonprofit dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure through education, advocacy, and community work, announced today they will remove barriers to education by live streaming the 17th International Asbestos Awareness and Prevention Conference for free around the world.
RSVP FOR THE FREE CONFERENCE LIVESTREAM
“Our conference is, and always has been, about serving people,” explained ADAO co-founder and President Linda Reinstein. “Over the past 17 years, speakers from over 20 countries have been part of ADAO’s conference; this year, citizens of those countries and people around the globe can also be a part of the event at no cost.”
“There should never be a barrier to education, especially when it comes to life-saving public health information,” Reinstein said. “Making the conference free is another step towards health equity for all.”
ADAO will also host its second annual “ART, ADVOCACY, AND ACTION” Festival on Friday, September 16 to recognize the impact arts and storytelling have on raising awareness and preventing deadly exposure to asbestos in our communities and around the world.
Then, our esteemed honorees will be recognized during the conference awards ceremony which follows the academic conference, which is held from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm ET on September 17.
This year’s conference will focus on advancements made in asbestos policy and prevention efforts around the world, and will also examine how asbestos contributes to environmental racism both in the United States and around the world. Globally, asbestos has a disproportionate impact on already disenfranchised communities, often which are communities of color and lower-income individuals.
“Our keynote speaker, David Brooks, investigated asbestos’ role in furthering racism in both environmental and healthcare policy,” said Reinstein. “Vulnerable communities are more likely to work in the plants that use asbestos, or live in homes and attend schools that were built using asbestos. This leads to higher rates of fatal illnesses in these communities, such as cancer and mesothelioma. It’s time to shine light on these disparities and end them once and for all,” she continued.
The full conference agenda can be viewed online.
###
Founded in 2004, the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) is the largest independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the U.S. dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure to eliminate asbestos-related diseases through education, advocacy and community initiatives. The 2021 Conference Sponsors are: Platinum Sponsor Simmons Hanly Conroy, Gold Sponsor The Gori Law Firm, and Silver Sponsors: Bailey & Glasser LLP and Early, Lucarelli, Sweeney & Meisenkothen.
Linda Reinstein
2022 INTERNATIONAL ASBESTOS DISEASE AWARENESS & PREVENTION CONFERENCE TO BE LIVE-STREAMED GLOBALLY FOR FREE
Washington, DC -- The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), an independent nonprofit dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure through education, advocacy, and community work, announced today they will remove barriers to education by live streaming the 17th International Asbestos Awareness and Prevention Conference for free around the world.
RSVP FOR THE FREE CONFERENCE LIVESTREAM
“Our conference is, and always has been, about serving people,” explained ADAO co-founder and President Linda Reinstein. “Over the past 17 years, speakers from over 20 countries have been part of ADAO’s conference; this year, citizens of those countries and people around the globe can also be a part of the event at no cost.”
“There should never be a barrier to education, especially when it comes to life-saving public health information,” Reinstein said. “Making the conference free is another step towards health equity for all.”
ADAO will also host its second annual “ART, ADVOCACY, AND ACTION” Festival on Friday, September 16 to recognize the impact arts and storytelling have on raising awareness and preventing deadly exposure to asbestos in our communities and around the world.
Then, our esteemed honorees will be recognized during the conference awards ceremony which follows the academic conference, which is held from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm ET on September 17.
This year’s conference will focus on advancements made in asbestos policy and prevention efforts around the world, and will also examine how asbestos contributes to environmental racism both in the United States and around the world. Globally, asbestos has a disproportionate impact on already disenfranchised communities, often which are communities of color and lower-income individuals.
“Our keynote speaker, David Brooks, investigated asbestos’ role in furthering racism in both environmental and healthcare policy,” said Reinstein. “Vulnerable communities are more likely to work in the plants that use asbestos, or live in homes and attend schools that were built using asbestos. This leads to higher rates of fatal illnesses in these communities, such as cancer and mesothelioma. It’s time to shine light on these disparities and end them once and for all,” she continued.
The full conference agenda can be viewed online.
###
Founded in 2004, the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) is the largest independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the U.S. dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure to eliminate asbestos-related diseases through education, advocacy and community initiatives. The 2021 Conference Sponsors are: Platinum Sponsor Simmons Hanly Conroy, Gold Sponsor The Gori Law Firm, and Silver Sponsors: Bailey & Glasser LLP and Early, Lucarelli, Sweeney & Meisenkothen.
Linda Reinstein
Asbestos Disease Awareness Org
email us here