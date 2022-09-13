Less than a month until Cyber Security & Cloud Congress in California
Hundreds of specialists are heading to Santa Clara, California on the 5-6 October 2022 to share their insights about Cyber Security and Cloud.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds of Cyber Security specialists are heading to Santa Clara next month, California on the 5-6 October 2022 to share their insights about the most recent developments within Cyber Security and Cloud. This year’s edition will include high-level speakers representing some of the most exciting brands in the industry, including Meta, Getaround, Capital One and more!
The event is a perfect opportunity to network with the sector leaders, learn more about the newest developments, and join thought-provoking discussions about Cyber Security and Cloud. Visitors will benefit from 2 days of interactive panel discussions and inspiring presentations delivered by leading industry experts.
The Cyber Security & Cloud Expo is part of 6 co-located events, all taking place at the same time, including IoT Tech Expo, AI & Big Data, Blockchain, Edge Computing, and Digital Transformation Week.
This year’s edition is bringing some of the biggest Cyber Security specialists. During the event, the attendees will have a chance to listen to the talks from:
● Marquis Carroll- Tech Lead Cloud and Compute Security – Twitter
● Brian Jones - Head of Application Security & Vulnerability Management - Meta
● Mel Reyes - Chief Information Officer | Chief Information Security Officer - Getaround
● Kavitha Venkataswamy – Director - Digital Product Security - Capital One
Not to mention the representatives from Maven Clinic, DTS, Oort, and many more!
Lia Richards, the head of the conference at TechEx says:
"It’s great to be back in North America with such an exciting line-up. We are expecting 5000 attendees, with over 250 speakers spread across 6 co-located events – for everyone involved in digital technologies - this expo is a must-attend".
Tickets for the expo floor are available free of charge, with 1-day passes for conference tracks starting from $499. However, if you are an industry leader or a senior executive, TechEx offers 2-day complimentary passes. The number of complimentary passes is limited and can be requested via the following link:
https://www.cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/northamerica/complimentary-conference-pass/
If you are interested in attending, you can now register your pass via the https://www.cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/northamerica/ticket-types-and-prices/
Lukasz Sitkiewicz
TechEx Event
+44 117 980 9023
email us here