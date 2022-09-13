MyLand Earth Metaverse Announces its Logo Contest Finalists with a New Promising Talent Award Category
MyLand Metaverse™ on www.myland.earth is a web 3 platform, a 1 to 1 digital twin of planet Earth with NFT proof of ownership.
Myland Metaverse™ announces its Metaverse Logo Contest finalists and started a social media Discord Invite Contest as a community membership drive.
The 3 logo designers who receive the most votes from MyLand Metaverse Discord social media community and MyLand Metaverse Project Team will be awarded and share $5,000 in-game token as below:
$2000 tokens for MyLand Metaverse™ Logo Contest 2022 Winner – the designer who receives the most community votes.
$1,000 tokens for MyLand Metaverse™ Logo Contest 2022 Challenger – the designer who receives the second most community votes.
$2,000 tokens for MyLand Metaverse™ Logo Contest 2022 Winner Select – the designer who receives the most votes from MyLand Metaverse Project Team.
The newly announced category will be the MyLand Metaverse™ Logo Contest 2022 Promising Talent Award. The recipient will receive a digital award badge and community recognition.
MyLand Metaverse also started its community membership drive on its Discord social media platform with an Invite Contest and will end on September 15, 2022.
“We would like to thank all the participants in the Logo Contest and membership drive Discord Invite Contest. We are excited by the community response. Myland’s Membership Drive is helping to create and grow the MyLand community.” Kevin McInerney, MyLand Metaverse™ says, “Now it’s up to community members to decide. The 8 contest finalists’ design works not only reflect the spirit of the community, but the designers’ creativity as well.”
MyLand Metaverse™ is the premier NFT-ready Metaverse, based on virtual land ownership in the world’s first Earth-based Metaverse which is supported by all credit cards and major crypto payment methods. MyLand Earth-based Metaverse is set to create a 3rd party app development platform that allows application, game developers and content creators to create a 3D replica of the physical Earth, providing an immersive experience for global Metaverse users. Users will visit MyLand Metaverse™ Earth locations, be entertained, enjoy virtual travel, social networking, attend sports events, music
“Making a selection among the 8 talented designers’ works will be difficult.” says Kevin McInerney, MyLand Metaverse™ Project Leader. “We welcome all participants who have also made our MyLand.Earth Platform Launch a success. New members can join us on Discord and watch the next chapter of the metaverse story unfold. Participate, vote, and invest in your favorite landmarks”.
Initiated by a team of seasoned Blockchain engineers, digital artists and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, MyLand Metaverse™ set to launch its Initial Exchange Coin Offer in Q4 2022.
MyLand.Earth’s virtual land real estate and Metaverse land lot ownership presents investors with a unique opportunity to participate in an Earth-based Metaverse development project. Since its June 28th gaming platform launch, over 80,000 virtual land lots in NFTs were sold in the first month of the launch, and top landmarks around the world were sold within 6 weeks. Global gamers, application developers, digital content creators and Metaverse enthusiasts flocked to MyLand Metaverse™ website on www.myland.earth for the MyLand's unique digital Earth design, future Metaverse development plan, and cost-effective land availability.
MyLand Metaverse™ plans to create world-class travel destinations with Metaverse experiences for online users to be able to enjoy Metaverse immersive experiences and tours of such natural landmarks Himalayas and Eiffel Tower, etc, from the comfort of their living room anywhere in the world.
“We offer a free membership with no minimum purchasing requirement, MyLand Earth Metaverse delivers a unique land NFT and Metaverse opportunity for everyone. It represents a new pool of gamers, application developers, land NFT investors and collectors. As such, don’t miss out!” says Myland Metaverse Project Leader, Kevin McInerney, continues, “On the MyLand Metaverse Platform, the increased activity in land NFT sale by members has proven that Metaverse real estate on our Earth-based platform is hot! Get in now before everyone else does.”
MyLand.Earth Metaverse allows NFT collectors and traders to buy and sell virtual land parcels and high-profile landmark sites anywhere in the world on http://www.myland.earth. The landmark sites are selling fast. Investors are encouraged to contact with MyLand Project Team on Discord at https://discord.gg/myland-metaverse to receive referral codes for discount.
For detailed events information for the MyLand Logo Contest and MyLand Project NFT pricing, tokenomics details, please join MyLand Metaverse™ Discord Server and visit http://www.myland.earth for project roadmap and whitepaper. You can also contact the MyLand Project Team through social media platforms below.
Kevin McInerney
MyLand Metaverse LLC
