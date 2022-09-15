The patient doesn't even need to stay overnight in the hospital after Arthroscopic surgery
Orthocure Surgery+ follows an integrated approach in facilitating surgeries, from pre-operative care to post-operative rehabilitation and minimising recurrence.
Dr. Yugal Karkhur has an extensive experience of 11 plus years in the field of Orthopaedics & joint replacement surgery.
Dr Yugal Karkhur, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedics, speaks about how technology empowers Orthopaedic surgeries and the recovery processes.
"We have been using the advanced minimally invasive technique called Arthroscopy for treating the knee and shoulder problems, which ensures minimum cuts, quicker recovery with extremely low complication rate", said Dr Yugal Karkhur, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedics, Joint Replacement & Arthroscopy surgery at Orthocure Clinics & Surgical Centres, Gurugram. Dr Yugal Karkhur also emphasised the positive shift technology has brought into patient recovery and rehabilitation.
"Most of my meniscus & ACL surgery patients are discharged on the same day while in some cases on the next day of surgery", says Dr Yugal Karkhur. He adds, "Professional cricketers, wrestlers, badminton players visit us with common knee and shoulder injuries where they cannot participate in competitive sports due to persistent pain and disability even after medications and physiotherapy. In the selected cases, we perform Arthroscopic surgeries for ligament reconstruction, labral repair, meniscus repair and patient return to strenuous activities in 50% less time than conventional treatment techniques, which is a huge moral booster for the active sportsperson."
Arthroscopy is a technique involving small cuts to access the joint viewed with a camera's help. All the instruments and implants are designed to be used through these cuts. This process results in minimum tissue and muscle damage and faster healing. The Arthroscopy technique has found its immense utilisation in ACL, PCL and meniscus knee joint injuries and in case of shoulder injuries like recurrent shoulder dislocation, rotator cuff tear, shoulder impingement etc.
ACL (Anterior Cruciate ligament) is one of the most important stabilisers of the knee joint and also one of the common ligaments to get injured in the knee. The injury can happen following a twisting or sideward force over the knee while playing or a fall and road traffic accident. The patient usually presents with a swollen and painful knee. MRI helps to confirm the diagnosis of an ACL tear. Arthroscopic ACL reconstruction occurs in patients with a complete tear or a non-functioning ligament. It involves harvesting tendon grafts from the behind the knee, ankle or front of the knee. The tendon graft is fashioned in size and dimensions to match that of the torn ligament and fixed with small buttons and screws to the bone.
"Patient is encouraged to walk from the very same day of surgery, and an extensive rehabilitation program is initiated as per our protocols and experiences from the past", says Senior Arthroscopy Surgeon Dr Yugal Karkhur.
With the advances and innovations in medical science, there has been a massive improvement in the quality of surgical care, functional independence and quicker recovery of the patients, thus cutting down physical, mental and financial agony.
About Dr Yugal Karkhur
Dr Yugal Karkhur has an extensive experience of 11 plus years in Orthopaedics & joint replacement surgery. He has completed his MS in Orthopaedics from the prestigious Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi. He has worked as a senior registrar for three years at the Delhi Government's largest hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital and Sushruta Trauma Centre. Over the years, he developed a keen interest in managing knee and hip conditions and delivering high standards of Orthopaedic care through non-surgical and surgical treatment options for the betterment and comfort of the patients. He is a fellowship-certified hip and knee replacement surgeon and has completed his Fellowship in joint replacement surgery and Adult hip preservation surgery from Missouri Orthopaedic Institute, Missouri, USA. Currently working as a Consultant, Orthopaedics and joint replacement surgery at Aarvy Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital. He is also the managing head and co-founder of Orthocure Surgery+ at Orthocure Clinics Pvt Ltd., where he is working towards developing a technology-driven ecosystem to provide high-quality Orthopaedic surgical care to patients across the country. Dr Yugal Karkhur has an immense interest in academics and research, leading him to publish more than 17 Research Papers in several International and National PubMed-indexed peer-reviewed journals and ongoing research. He was awarded the Young ambassador award by the Asia Pacific Orthopaedic Association in 2016 for representing India at the biennial APOA Congress in Melbourne.
Dr Yugal Karkhur
Dr Yugal Karkhur
+91 88513 76606
dryugalorthodoc@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other