Amazon Web Services (AWS) has named eCloudvalley as their ‘Partner of the Year’ for Malaysia
eCloudvalley recognised for its commitment to supporting Malaysian businesses with their Digital TransformationsKUALA LUMPUR, WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eCloudvalley Digital Technology (ECV), AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, has been recognised by Amazon Web Services (AWS) as part of their annual ASEAN AWS Partner of the Year Awards. eCloudvalley was rewarded for its great work over the past 12 months with a number of awards including ‘Specialised Partner of the Year’ and ‘Services Partner of the Year’ across the ASEAN region. The company’s efforts to assist Malaysian businesses, like QR Retail Automation, was specifically highlighted with the award of the ‘Malaysian Partner of the Year’ accolade. The company picked up the same award for the Philippines market too.
AWS highlighted that eCloudvalley won the Malaysian award for demonstrating a deep commitment to the market, making ongoing investments in technical resources since the start of its operations in 2020, at the height of the pandemic. AWS also highlighted that eCloudvalley’s consulting headcount in Malaysia has risen by 177% over the past year – which has helped drive positive customer experiences for Malaysian businesses who are using AWS to accelerate their digital transformations.
These wins for eCloudvalley Services were all the more meaningful because they occurred during the 10-year anniversary of the AWS Partner Network program and in tough competition with a total of 81 AWS partners in Malaysia which includes many global consulting brands.
Mr. Chong Li Sheng, Country Manager of eCloudvalley Malaysia, said “Winning this award from AWS is a well-deserved recognition of what ECV has been doing. A lot has been spoken about Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things, but Malaysia still has a long way to go to truly digitalise and take advantage of these technologies fully. This is why, at ECV, we will enhance our effort to help our clients digitally transform and, in the process, contribute to the successful development of the nation.”
In addition to winning the ‘Partner of the Year’ Award for both the Malaysian and Philippines markets, eCloudvalley also picked up ASEAN wide awards from AWS which included ‘Specialized Partner of the Year’ and ‘Services Partner of the Year’. In relation to the ‘Specialised Partner of the Year’ award, AWS praised eCloudvalley for its data analytics specialisation which helped customers to accelerate their digital transformation journey with new data and machine learning solutions. In awarding the ‘Services Partner of the Year’ award, AWS highlighted eCloudvalley’s strong track record and ‘customer obsession’ having supported over 1,000 ASEAN businesses on their cloud journey since 2014.
eCloudvalley first started its cooperation with AWS in 2014 and has since grown to 600+ employees with geographic footprints across the APAC region, in Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Taiwan Hong Kong, China and the United States.
