Venustas Heated Apparel Plans to Launch Women’s Long Heated Down Jacket
Venustas Heated Apparel is excited to announce the upcoming release of the first new arrival this fall. That is the Women’s Long Heated Down Jacket.SHENZHEN, CHINA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venustas Heated Apparel is excited to announce the upcoming release of the first new arrival this fall. That is the Women’s Long Heated Down Jacket.
“Our mission is to develop accessible products that do not limit us to any environment. To give more voice to our customers, we plan to launch a new range of products this year. This women’s heated jacket is our first release. Believe we can get off to a good start in the selling season ”, Venustas CEO said.
This women’s heated jacket is better than ever before for its outstanding overall performance. Primarily, the heated jacket is equipped with 5 graphene heating elements covering the back, chest, and pockets to guarantee extraordinary warmth. As for the clothing material, the inner layer is crafted with superior white duck down, which makes a heated jacket more comfortable and lightweight. And it adapts woven fabric as the outer shell to retain its shape. Besides that, the heated down jacket includes a 7.4V battery that can work up to 10 hours at a low level.
“Warmth and comfort are what we have pursued, no matter in the past or future. This heated jacket for women comes with graphene heating elements and white duck down, which perfectly combines both. That deserves to mention is the woven fabric which makes the heated down jacket not easy to out of shape”, Venustas CEO said.
The best part of this heated jacket is its design. This is a women’s long heated jacket that is different from the previous design. Long design not only provides extra warmth but also maintains a good outlook for women.
“We seldom adapt a heated jacket with a long design. But we found most of our customers prefer to own a long one because this design is a trend in a fashionable circle. To meet the market needs and follow the trend, this women’s long heated down jacket is born ”, Venustas CEO said.
This women’s heated jacket is versatile for outdoor activities, outdoor work, as well as inside use. To satisfy customers’ demand, Venustas plan to launch it this fall. “This new arrival would be released in late September or early October. Let’s expect its arrival”, Venustas CEO said.
About Venustas Heated Apparel
Venustas is a lively and young brand. Developing in recent years with unremitting efforts, Venustas has successfully become one of the leading heated apparel brands. It converts the effort to data to prove the success. It successfully expands the market to more than 8 countries, sells more than 300,000 pieces, and receives more than 10,000 loyal customers. For more information, visit: https://venustasofficial.com/.
Jenner
Venustas Heated Apparel
+1 888-836-6460
service@venustasofficial.com
