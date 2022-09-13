THREE POODLE Announces the Release of National Sloth Wearable Blanket Hoodie
EINPresswire.com/ -- THREE POODLE recently announced a national sloth wearable hoodie, featuring cute sloth patterns and American flag elements. THREE POODLE predicts the national sloth blanket hoodie will be popular quickly and become one of the best-selling wearable blankets in 2022.
On September 1, 2022, THREE POODLE launched a national sloth wearable blanket hoodie. In addition to the convenience and warmth of a wearable blanket, this new-launch hooded blanket is also highly appealing due to its color addition and pattern elements.
THREE POODLE wearable blanket hoodie has a print of sloths wearing different hats, making it interesting and cute. The sloths are doing different actions; some are lying on the rocket and some are doing splits.
A variety of these American flag elements can be seen in the hats worn by sloths, rockets leaned over by sloths and different color stars. Wearable sweatshirts with the elements of the American flag prominently displayed are a stylish way to show your pride. This wearable blanket would be appropriate for celebrating Independence Day, taking part in some American theme parties, etc.
Red is the theme color of this wearable blanket. Red is one of the elements belonging to the American flag. It represents enthusiasm, unrestrainedness, joy, and celebration. Westerners usually use red to show their respect when welcoming distinguished guests. For example, when participating in some communion ceremonies, they will wear red clothing to show holy love. Also, red symbolizes perseverance.
"The cute sloth pattern means that we hope you stay innocent and energetic; adding American flag elements makes this hooded blanket's style more attractive and suitable for a variety of occasions without appearing abrupt, and the bold red means that we hope you keep this courage and enthusiasm throughout life," says the designer.
The national sloth wearable blanket hoodie is now available on www.threepoodle.com. The new consumer can order it on Threepoodle.com and receive 10% off their first order if they sign up for the THREE POODLE newsletter.
About THREE POODLE
THREE POODLE is a young and energetic brand and has been deeply involved in making wearable blankets. The company is committed to delivering a warm and cozy lifestyle for the winter months. The company was founded in 2021 with the aim of creating a comfortable lifestyle for young and old, men and women living in cold climates. For more information, visit www.threepoodle.com.
YUAN ZHANG
On September 1, 2022, THREE POODLE launched a national sloth wearable blanket hoodie. In addition to the convenience and warmth of a wearable blanket, this new-launch hooded blanket is also highly appealing due to its color addition and pattern elements.
THREE POODLE wearable blanket hoodie has a print of sloths wearing different hats, making it interesting and cute. The sloths are doing different actions; some are lying on the rocket and some are doing splits.
A variety of these American flag elements can be seen in the hats worn by sloths, rockets leaned over by sloths and different color stars. Wearable sweatshirts with the elements of the American flag prominently displayed are a stylish way to show your pride. This wearable blanket would be appropriate for celebrating Independence Day, taking part in some American theme parties, etc.
Red is the theme color of this wearable blanket. Red is one of the elements belonging to the American flag. It represents enthusiasm, unrestrainedness, joy, and celebration. Westerners usually use red to show their respect when welcoming distinguished guests. For example, when participating in some communion ceremonies, they will wear red clothing to show holy love. Also, red symbolizes perseverance.
"The cute sloth pattern means that we hope you stay innocent and energetic; adding American flag elements makes this hooded blanket's style more attractive and suitable for a variety of occasions without appearing abrupt, and the bold red means that we hope you keep this courage and enthusiasm throughout life," says the designer.
The national sloth wearable blanket hoodie is now available on www.threepoodle.com. The new consumer can order it on Threepoodle.com and receive 10% off their first order if they sign up for the THREE POODLE newsletter.
About THREE POODLE
THREE POODLE is a young and energetic brand and has been deeply involved in making wearable blankets. The company is committed to delivering a warm and cozy lifestyle for the winter months. The company was founded in 2021 with the aim of creating a comfortable lifestyle for young and old, men and women living in cold climates. For more information, visit www.threepoodle.com.
YUAN ZHANG
THREE POODLE Wearable Blanket
+1 603-227-9352
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other