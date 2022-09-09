THREE POODLE Announces the Release of Yoga Cat Wearable Blanket Hoodie
EINPresswire.com/ -- THREE POODLE recently announced a wearable hoodie with a yoga cat print. THREE POODLE predicts the yoga cat blanket hoodie will be popular quickly and become one of the best-selling wearable blankets in 2022.
On September 1, 2022, THREE POODLE launched a yoga cat wearable blanket. This new-launch wearable blanket is designed for ultimate performance with innovative patterns. The yoga cat wearable blanket is a pure color blanket hoodie, printed with cartoon cat patterns in different actions.
“The pattern is inspired by the popular Instagram hashtag "yoga cat", which is liked by many people. Then, our team designs the relevant printing patterns based on them and applies this element to the released product. What a funny and interesting story. As you look at the patterns on the wearable blanket, a yoga cat poses a range of highly challenging poses, you can't help but want to exercise." says the designer.
This blanket hoodie has the same function as the other wearable sweatshirt does in addition to printing yoga cat printing. The yoga cat wearable blanket is an ideal warming aid both indoors and outdoors due to its sherpa lining. Sherpa is a curly piled fabric structure made of synthetic yarns like acrylic or polyester. The texture is soft and fluffy, making it appropriate for jackets that resemble wool or sheepskin on the piled side. Besides, sherpa lining is rising in popularity in line clothing and winter wear. It is thick enough to keep the body warm by trapping radiant body heat that otherwise would be lost through convection.
The yoga cat wearable blanket hoodie is now available on www.threepoodle.com. The new consumer can order it on Threepoodle.com and receive 10% off their first order if they sign up for the THREE POODLE newsletter.
About THREE POODLE
THREE POODLE is a young and energetic brand and has been deeply involved in making wearable blankets. The company is committed to delivering a warm and cozy lifestyle for the winter months. The company was founded in 2021 with the aim of creating a comfortable lifestyle for young and old, men and women living in cold climates. For more information, visit www.threepoodle.com.
Rita Smith
