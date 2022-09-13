SPOOKLEY THE SQUARE PUMPKIN TO LIGHT UP HALLOWEEN WITH MEMORABLE GLOBAL EVENTS
Spookley Offers Unforgettable Family Halloween Fun with Books, Animated and Live-Action Puppet Shows, Music Videos, Crafts and Live Stage ProductionsWILTON, CONNECTICUT, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Halloween is for everyone! Holiday Hill Farm – home of beloved holiday icon Spookley the Square Pumpkin (www.spookley.com) – today announced more than 200 Halloween-themed events this fall at farms, theme parks and resorts across the country. This includes a return to Gaylord Resorts in Orlando, Nashville, Dallas, Denver and a new, fifth location in Washington, D.C., plus debut appearances at SeaWorld San Antonio, Texas and Sesame Place in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. Spookley is the star of the Holiday Hill Farm book series and animated and live-action puppet shows that millions around the world have seen on Disney Junior, Netflix and YouTube, and is a perennial fixture in classrooms and at fall harvest festivals around the world.
Families looking to spend more time together have many ways to get in the Halloween spirit with Spookley and his Holiday Hill Farm friends, including:
Halloween-themed children’s books including “The Legend of Spookley the Square Pumpkin” and “Spookley and the Pumpkin Jamboree,” written by author and Spookley creator Joe Troiano. “The Legend of Spookley the Square Pumpkin” has become a staple in many homes and classrooms, helping readers to understand that a little kindness goes a long way and being different can save the day. Video book readings are available on The Spookley YouTube Channel (in English, Spanish and ASL).
Animated and live-action puppet shows, shorts and music videos provide hours of entertainment and family fun, and are available on streaming services including Netflix, DisneyNOW, Kidoodle, Sensical, Kartoon Channel, The Dove Channel, Toon Goggles and the official Spookley YouTube channel.
A celebration of National Bullying Prevention Month in October with the “Official Spokes-Pumpkin” for PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center. Activities for the classroom and families are available on PACER’s website and everyone is encouraged to participate in Unity Day on October 19, 2022.
Visit spookley.com to meet all the Holiday Hill Farm characters and download free activities including crafts and coloring sheets.
Spookley was born one Halloween night years ago, when Joe Troiano’s young son asked for a non-scary bedtime story about pumpkins. Troiano is the award-winning author, script writer, lyricist, and producer behind all of the Spookley the Square Pumpkin and Holiday Hill Farm books, movies, songs and stage shows.
Spookley lives on Holiday Hill Farm, a world of storytelling magic where "Every Day is a Holiday” and where Spookley and his friends celebrate what makes every day - and every one - special throughout the entire year.
For more information about Spookley the Square Pumpkin and Holiday Hill Farm, please visit the official Spookley website (spookley.com) and follow Spookley on Facebook (facebook.com/Spookley/) and Instagram (@spookleythesquarepumpkin).
