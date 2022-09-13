Viscosity Is Now an Official Incorta Partner
Viscosity Partners with Incorta to Deliver the Capability to Achieve Real-time Operational Data Analytics Using One Integrated Platform
The Incorta platform is a highly secure, private and configurable Data Lake and Data Visualization tool with short implementation time and incredible connectivity to many data sources.”PLANO, TEXAS, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viscosity North America, Inc. ("Viscosity"), recognized in the industry as a niche provider of Oracle & Microsoft professional services, announced today to have achieved official partner status with Incorta. With 16 Viscosity experts and counting who have completed their Incorta certification, Viscosity will implement the Incorta platform for their clients, helping them set up the product, load their data, work with analytics, and get reports while providing 24/7 support on demand.
— Emanuel Cifuentes, Viscosity’s Solutions Architect
"Incorta is a partner first organization. We believe partners are in the best position to understand both the needs and solutions that can truly impact their client’s business. Incorta’s commitment is to provide our partners with the knowledge, skills, and opportunity to grow their services in a limitless fashion; and to enable their clients to make informed decisions and transform their business in a way never previously possible," stated Steve Walden, Incorta EVP of Business Development.
Viscosity allows customers to gain insights into their data previously thought impossible with agility, simplicity, and incredible business results. Incorta enables real-time analytics on raw business data. It eliminates traditional data transformation and aggregation steps and delivers 100% of usable data to the business, providing Viscosity with a new platform to help customers enrich and transform their data.
Incorta's capabilities will include Data Acquisition; Incorta has 50+ supported data connectors with access to over 240 data sources, enabling our customers to connect to any operational source system. Any data can be acquired, enriched, and analyzed with unprecedented speed and agility. Data Mapping through Incorta’s Direct Data Mapping engine shrinks the time required to build and iterate complex analytic applications, eliminates the need for a data warehouse, and encourages users to quickly dig into and analyze data independently. Data enrichment is provided via an embedded Spark cluster that auto-scales for machine learning and large-scale data processing. Self-service analytics allows you to deliver an easy-to-use, end-to-end, and business intelligence experience that levels up your organization’s data literacy and empowers every user to curate, refine, visualize, and share data insights. Advanced analytics enables complex, full-fidelity business data analysis using your preferred analytics tool. And Data apps that capture best practices to bring you prebuilt analytics including dashboard templates and content for accessing, organizing, and presenting data from popular business solutions such as Oracle E-Business Suite, ERP Cloud, NetSuite, SAP, JD Edwards, and Salesforce.
Emanuel Cifuentes, Viscosity’s Solutions Architect, affirms that the Incorta platform is a "highly secure, private and configurable Data Lake and Data Visualization tool with short implementation time and incredible connectivity to many data sources." Viscosity looks forward to a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership with Incorta to provide innovative solutions to enterprises empowering customers with insights at unprecedented speed.
For additional information, you can refer to Viscosity’s Incorta site:
https://viscosityna.com/partners/incorta
ABOUT VISCOSITY
Viscosity is a recognized niche Oracle and Microsoft consulting firm. Viscosity was founded by industry and authored experts who are prominent thought leaders with backgrounds in Oracle, Microsoft, and VMWare. Viscosity’s capacities include Oracle database tuning, high availability & scalability solutions, Apex Development, Cloud migrations, and custom application development to name a few.
Viscosity’s Oracle Center of Expertise has developed best practices and tight partner relationships to implement world-class solutions. Our vast experience and intellectual property give customers insight into what is driving IT complexity. We can deliver a set of practical executable plans for simplifying IT infrastructure, helping reduce operating costs while freeing up resources for new business initiatives.
Monica Li
Viscosity North America
+1 469-444-1380
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other