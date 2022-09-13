Procyon Group Launches New Website

Procyon Group Logo

The newly-redesigned website will help visitors better comprehend Procyon Group’s unique offering

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Procyon Group, a leading consultancy and training company based in the United Arab Emirates, is proud to announce the launch of its newly-redesigned website: procyon-group.com. The new website offers visitors a more comprehensive understanding of the group’s solutions and offerings in Health, Safety and Environment, HSE Culture and Leadership, Crisis Management and Organizational Resilience, and Sustainability.

Streamlined, with a modern design, the website offers easy navigation, user-friendly interface, and informative content to help website visitors better comprehend Procyon’s unique offering. “I feel that this new website aligns well with our company’s vision for growth and expansion by encompassing our entire solutions portfolio,” commented Reg Eayrs, Partner at Procyon Group.

A key feature of the website is the ample space dedicated to INSIGHT - HSE Transformation, an innovative and comprehensive maturity model, developed in-house. INSIGHT, a unique industry solution, is a fully transparent, auditable, scalable, and trackable way to get organizations the insights needed to build their business sustainably.

“INSIGHT has extraordinary breadth of scope, being applicable to the full range of topics considered under Health, Safety, Environment and Sustainability” added Reg. “Based on INSIGHT’s success we are now in the process of developing an app, so keep checking in for the latest news on our website.”

The new responsive website reflects Procyon Group’s growth over the past few years, and will be updated regularly with news on cutting-edge consultancy solutions and latest training offerings, upcoming events, industry news, and original content in support of Procyon’s three-part mission of People, Process, and Performance.