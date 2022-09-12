Daily Session Report for Monday, September 12, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, September 12 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

September 12, 2022

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 2:25 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Ann Flood.

Communications Received

The Speaker submitted the following Reports for the record:

The Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety Waivers and Refunds Annual Report for State Fiscal Year 2021-2022 from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.

The Commission for Agriculture Education Excellence 2022 Annual Report from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

The Pennsylvania 2020 Maternal Death Report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Machinery and Equipment Loan Fund Activity Report for Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022, from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

The Great Lakes Protection Fund 2021 Annual Report.

The Pennsylvania One Call System, Inc. 2021 Annual Report.

The Reemployment Fund Annual Report for Calendar Year 2021, from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, Bureau of Workforce Development Administration.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health Office of Medical Marijuana Report for July 2022.

The Statement of Financial Affairs (financial statement) for the Fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, of the General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania from Boyer & Ritter, LLC.

A copy of the Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority’s Staff Report of the City of Philadelphia’s Five-Year Plan for Fiscal Years 2023-2027.

The Speaker acknowledged receipt of a letter from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding an Actuarial Note for House Bill 2447, Printer’s Number 2909.

Pursuant to House Rule 45(a) the Speaker submitted referrals to the Government Oversight Committee.

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 221 Judiciary

HR 222 Commerce

HR 223 Judiciary

HR 224 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2742 Transportation

HB 2743 Gaming Oversight

HB 2744 Judiciary

HB 2745 Judiciary

HB 2746 Education

HB 2747 Transportation

HB 2748 Judiciary

HB 2749 Finance

HB 2750 Finance

HB 2751 Insurance

HB 2752 Finance

HB 2753 Judiciary

HB 2754 Judiciary

HB 2755 Judiciary

HB 2756 Transportation

HB 2757 Liquor Control

HB 2758 Judiciary

HB 2759 Judiciary

HB 2760 Judiciary

HB 2761 Judiciary

HB 2762 Judiciary

HB 2763 Judiciary

HB 2764 Tourism and Recreational Development

HB 2765 Finance

HB 2766 Judiciary

HB 2767 Labor and Industry

HB 2768 Local Government

HB 2769 State Government

HB 2771 Education

HB 2773 Judiciary

HB 2774 Health

HB 2775 Judiciary

HB 2776 Transportation

HB 2777 Education

HB 2779 Aging and Older Adult Services

HB 2780 Education

HB 2781 Health

HB 2782 Judiciary

HB 2783 Commerce

HB 2784 Transportation

HB 2785 Finance

HB 2786 Transportation

HB 2787 Finance

HB 2788 Judiciary

HB 2789 Health

HB 2791 Judiciary

HB 2793 Judiciary

HB 2794 Judiciary

HB 2795 Consumer Affair

HB 2796 Finance

HB 2797 State Government

HB 2798 Liquor Control

HB 2799 Commerce

HB 2800 Professional Licensure

HB 2801 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2802 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2803 Finance

HB 2804 Transportation

HB 2805 Transportation

HB 2806 Human Services

HB 2808 Transportation

HB 2809 Finance

HB 2811 Liquor Control

HB 2812 Labor and Industry

Bills Recommitted

HB 1092 To Appropriations

HB 1093 To Appropriations

HB 2290 To Appropriations

Resolutions Reported from Committee

HCRRR (D09779) From Regulatory Review Resolution Reported from Committee of Environmental Resources and Energy

Bills Reported from Committee

SB 1237 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 2686 From Human Services as Amended

HB 2806 From Human Services as Committed

HB 2499 From Insurance as Amended

SB 1201 From Insurance as Committed

HB 2800 From Professional Licensure as Committed

SB 1173 From Professional Licensure as Committed

SB 1287 From Professional Licensure as Committed

HB 34 From State Government as Committed

HB 143 From State Government as Committed

HB 2484 From State Government as Committed

Bills Re-Reported from Committee and Tabled Pursuant to House Rule 22

HB 107 From Rules

HB 109 From Rules

HB 1475 From Rules

HB 1709 From Rules

HB 2240 From Rules

HB 2481 From Rules

HB 2534 From Rules

HB 2579 From Rules

HB 2632 From Rules

HB 2637 From Rules

HB 2651 From Rules

HB 2652 From Rules

HB 2660 From Rules

HB 2664 From Rules

HB 2691 From Rules

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 1587

HB 2022

HB 2023

HB 2272

HB 2632

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 1587

HB 2022

HB 2023

HB 2272

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.