Daily Session Report for Monday, September 12, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, September 12 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
September 12, 2022
Convened at 12 Noon
Adjourned at 2:25 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Ann Flood.
Communications Received
The Speaker submitted the following Reports for the record:
- The Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety Waivers and Refunds Annual Report for State Fiscal Year 2021-2022 from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.
- The Commission for Agriculture Education Excellence 2022 Annual Report from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
- The Pennsylvania 2020 Maternal Death Report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
- The Machinery and Equipment Loan Fund Activity Report for Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022, from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
- The Great Lakes Protection Fund 2021 Annual Report.
- The Pennsylvania One Call System, Inc. 2021 Annual Report.
- The Reemployment Fund Annual Report for Calendar Year 2021, from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, Bureau of Workforce Development Administration.
- The Pennsylvania Department of Health Office of Medical Marijuana Report for July 2022.
- The Statement of Financial Affairs (financial statement) for the Fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, of the General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania from Boyer & Ritter, LLC.
- A copy of the Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority’s Staff Report of the City of Philadelphia’s Five-Year Plan for Fiscal Years 2023-2027.
The Speaker acknowledged receipt of a letter from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding an Actuarial Note for House Bill 2447, Printer’s Number 2909.
Pursuant to House Rule 45(a) the Speaker submitted referrals to the Government Oversight Committee.
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 221 Judiciary
HR 222 Commerce
HR 223 Judiciary
HR 224 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2742 Transportation
HB 2743 Gaming Oversight
HB 2744 Judiciary
HB 2745 Judiciary
HB 2746 Education
HB 2747 Transportation
HB 2748 Judiciary
HB 2749 Finance
HB 2750 Finance
HB 2751 Insurance
HB 2752 Finance
HB 2753 Judiciary
HB 2754 Judiciary
HB 2755 Judiciary
HB 2756 Transportation
HB 2757 Liquor Control
HB 2758 Judiciary
HB 2759 Judiciary
HB 2760 Judiciary
HB 2761 Judiciary
HB 2762 Judiciary
HB 2763 Judiciary
HB 2764 Tourism and Recreational Development
HB 2765 Finance
HB 2766 Judiciary
HB 2767 Labor and Industry
HB 2768 Local Government
HB 2769 State Government
HB 2771 Education
HB 2773 Judiciary
HB 2774 Health
HB 2775 Judiciary
HB 2776 Transportation
HB 2777 Education
HB 2779 Aging and Older Adult Services
HB 2780 Education
HB 2781 Health
HB 2782 Judiciary
HB 2783 Commerce
HB 2784 Transportation
HB 2785 Finance
HB 2786 Transportation
HB 2787 Finance
HB 2788 Judiciary
HB 2789 Health
HB 2791 Judiciary
HB 2793 Judiciary
HB 2794 Judiciary
HB 2795 Consumer Affair
HB 2796 Finance
HB 2797 State Government
HB 2798 Liquor Control
HB 2799 Commerce
HB 2800 Professional Licensure
HB 2801 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2802 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2803 Finance
HB 2804 Transportation
HB 2805 Transportation
HB 2806 Human Services
HB 2808 Transportation
HB 2809 Finance
HB 2811 Liquor Control
HB 2812 Labor and Industry
Bills Recommitted
HB 1092 To Appropriations
HB 1093 To Appropriations
HB 2290 To Appropriations
Resolutions Reported from Committee
HCRRR (D09779) From Regulatory Review Resolution Reported from Committee of Environmental Resources and Energy
Bills Reported from Committee
SB 1237 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed
HB 2686 From Human Services as Amended
HB 2806 From Human Services as Committed
HB 2499 From Insurance as Amended
SB 1201 From Insurance as Committed
HB 2800 From Professional Licensure as Committed
SB 1173 From Professional Licensure as Committed
SB 1287 From Professional Licensure as Committed
HB 34 From State Government as Committed
HB 143 From State Government as Committed
HB 2484 From State Government as Committed
Bills Re-Reported from Committee and Tabled Pursuant to House Rule 22
HB 107 From Rules
HB 109 From Rules
HB 1475 From Rules
HB 1709 From Rules
HB 2240 From Rules
HB 2481 From Rules
HB 2534 From Rules
HB 2579 From Rules
HB 2632 From Rules
HB 2637 From Rules
HB 2651 From Rules
HB 2652 From Rules
HB 2660 From Rules
HB 2664 From Rules
HB 2691 From Rules
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 1587
HB 2022
HB 2023
HB 2272
HB 2632
Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 1587
HB 2022
HB 2023
HB 2272
House Resolutions Adopted
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.