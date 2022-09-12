Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,211 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 240,175 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Monday, September 12, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, September 12 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

September 12, 2022

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 2:25 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Ann Flood.

 

Communications Received

 

The Speaker submitted the following Reports for the record:

  • The Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety Waivers and Refunds Annual Report for State Fiscal Year 2021-2022 from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.

  • The Commission for Agriculture Education Excellence 2022 Annual Report from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

  • The Pennsylvania 2020 Maternal Death Report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

  • The Machinery and Equipment Loan Fund Activity Report for Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022, from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

  • The Great Lakes Protection Fund 2021 Annual Report.

  • The Pennsylvania One Call System, Inc. 2021 Annual Report.

  • The Reemployment Fund Annual Report for Calendar Year 2021, from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, Bureau of Workforce Development Administration.

  • The Pennsylvania Department of Health Office of Medical Marijuana Report for July 2022.

  • The Statement of Financial Affairs (financial statement) for the Fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, of the General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania from Boyer & Ritter, LLC.

  • A copy of the Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority’s Staff Report of the City of Philadelphia’s Five-Year Plan for Fiscal Years 2023-2027.

 

The Speaker acknowledged receipt of a letter from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding an Actuarial Note for House Bill 2447, Printer’s Number 2909.

 

Pursuant to House Rule 45(a) the Speaker submitted referrals to the Government Oversight Committee.

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 221     Judiciary

HR 222     Commerce

HR 223     Judiciary           

HR 224     Environmental Resources and Energy

 

HB 2742   Transportation

HB 2743   Gaming Oversight

HB 2744   Judiciary

HB 2745   Judiciary

HB 2746   Education

HB 2747   Transportation

HB 2748   Judiciary

HB 2749   Finance

HB 2750   Finance

HB 2751   Insurance

HB 2752   Finance

HB 2753   Judiciary

HB 2754   Judiciary

HB 2755   Judiciary

HB 2756   Transportation

HB 2757   Liquor Control

HB 2758   Judiciary

HB 2759   Judiciary

HB 2760   Judiciary

HB 2761   Judiciary

HB 2762   Judiciary

HB 2763   Judiciary

HB 2764   Tourism and Recreational Development

HB 2765   Finance

HB 2766   Judiciary

HB 2767   Labor and Industry

HB 2768   Local Government

HB 2769   State Government

 

HB 2771   Education

 

HB 2773   Judiciary

HB 2774   Health

HB 2775   Judiciary

HB 2776   Transportation

HB 2777   Education

 

HB 2779   Aging and Older Adult Services

HB 2780   Education

HB 2781   Health

HB 2782   Judiciary

HB 2783   Commerce

HB 2784   Transportation

HB 2785   Finance

HB 2786   Transportation

HB 2787   Finance

HB 2788   Judiciary

HB 2789   Health

 

HB 2791   Judiciary

 

HB 2793   Judiciary

HB 2794   Judiciary

HB 2795   Consumer Affair

HB 2796   Finance

HB 2797   State Government

HB 2798   Liquor Control

HB 2799   Commerce

HB 2800   Professional Licensure

HB 2801   Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2802   Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2803   Finance

HB 2804   Transportation

HB 2805   Transportation

HB 2806   Human Services

 

HB 2808   Transportation

HB 2809   Finance

 

HB 2811   Liquor Control

HB 2812   Labor and Industry

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1092      To Appropriations

HB 1093      To Appropriations

HB 2290      To Appropriations

 

Resolutions Reported from Committee

 

HCRRR (D09779)   From Regulatory Review Resolution Reported from Committee of Environmental Resources and Energy

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

SB 1237       From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 2686      From Human Services as Amended

HB 2806      From Human Services as Committed

HB 2499      From Insurance as Amended

SB 1201       From Insurance as Committed

HB 2800      From Professional Licensure as Committed

SB 1173       From Professional Licensure as Committed

SB 1287       From Professional Licensure as Committed

HB 34           From State Government as Committed

HB 143        From State Government as Committed

HB 2484      From State Government as Committed

 

Bills Re-Reported from Committee and Tabled Pursuant to House Rule 22

 

HB 107        From Rules

HB 109        From Rules

HB 1475      From Rules

HB 1709      From Rules

HB 2240      From Rules

HB 2481      From Rules

HB 2534      From Rules

HB 2579      From Rules

HB 2632      From Rules

HB 2637      From Rules

HB 2651      From Rules

HB 2652      From Rules

HB 2660      From Rules

HB 2664      From Rules

HB 2691      From Rules

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 1587

HB 2022

HB 2023

HB 2272

HB 2632

 

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 1587

HB 2022

HB 2023

HB 2272

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Monday, September 12, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.