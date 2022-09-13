Andy Thomson, Candidate for State House District 91, Received the Endorsement of the Fraternal Order of the Police
EINPresswire.com/ -- State House District 91 candidate Andy Thomson received the endorsement of The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), the world’s largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers, with over 24,000 members in Florida. The FOP is often called upon to offer expertise on a wide range of policing and public safety issues.
On his recent endorsement from the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), Andy Thomson said, “I am proud to receive the endorsement of Florida’s largest police organization. Members of the FOP put their lives on the line daily to protect our communities. I have supported public safety as a Boca Raton City Council member, and I will continue to make public safety a priority in Tallahassee.”
Andy now has the support of over 30 organizations and elected officials, including prior endorsements by the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association, IAFF Local 1560, State Senator Lori Berman, State Senator Shervin Jones, State Senator Tina Polsky, State Senator Bobby Powell, Current District 91 State Representative Emily Slosberg-King, State Representative Jervonte “Tae” Edmonds and State Representative Joe Casello. To see a complete list of Andy's endorsements, visit www.AndyForFlorida.com.
Andy was elected to the Boca Raton City Council during a special election in August 2018 and was re-elected without opposition in March 2020.
Andy currently serves as Vice-Chair of the Boca Raton Community Redevelopment Agency that governs Boca’s downtown. He also serves on the governing board of the Palm Beach Transportation Authority.
Before his election to the city council, Andy served on the Palm Beach County Transportation Planning Agency’s Citizens Advisory Committee, Vice-Chair, City of Boca Raton Education Task Force, and as a member of the City of Boca Raton Community Advisory Panel.
Andy graduated with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Georgia Tech, where he played on the Ramblin’ Wreck football team. He received his J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law. He practices law with the Boca Raton law firm of Baritz & Colman LLP, where he helps resolve business disputes. In addition, Andy is an adjunct professor at FAU, teaching local and state government. He met his wife Joanna during their first day of class at the University of Miami, and they have been together ever since. They were married in 2009 and are raising their five young children in Boca Raton. Andy coaches his kids in baseball, basketball, football, and soccer.
