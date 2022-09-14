Popular Children's Books That Inspire All Children
"Our children's book series provides engaging lessons for young children that parents, educators, and community members can use."
"As an educator, I have seen firsthand the faces of isolation on students who are disconnected from the lessons and reading materials in their classrooms."
— Carolyn Furlow
Children all over the world love the different stories presented within The Sandbox Series. "While encouraging acceptance and respect for differences, our stories reflect their presence." Carolyn Furlow In the spirit of love and high regard for all children, Carolyn and Amelia Furlow have created a series of stories that speak to all children and allow them to feel connected to the stories they read in classrooms as well as at home.
"The world is a visible melting pot of beautiful children all over the world." "Our stories reflect their presence and foster acceptance and respect for differences," explained Carolyn and Amelia Furlow. Carolyn Furlow earned a Master of Arts in Creative Writing. As an educator, mother, and grandmother, I've discovered that children are more likely to excel in school when they read and identify with characters who look like them. "The Sandbox is intended to celebrate all people's differences," she says.
Amelia Furlow, who decided after studying child psychology, says she recognizes a need for more diverse stories to be told in children's books, which is why she collaborated with her mother, Carolyn Furlow, to create a series that highlights both human similarities and individuality. "Concepts formed at the start of a person's life can last a lifetime." "That is why it is critical to address simple messages of kindness and respect at the beginning of children's development," Amelia Furlow says.
"Inclusion and respect for others should be a natural habit in our homes," says Ana Lilia Cruz Hollingsworth, winner of two Emmy Awards. "As parents, we have an obligation to show our children the incredible richness of differences from their first years of life, and these books share this beautiful message." "The Sandbox, A Story of Inclusion and Celebrating Differences," "The Sandbox, A Story of Sharing and Caring," and "The Sandbox, You Are Who You Say You Are" received rave reviews from readers worldwide! All books are now available at Barnes and Noble, Amazon, Booksamillion, and Ingramsparks, among other places.
Visit https://thesandboxmeetup.com for more information.
