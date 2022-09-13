YCharOS welcomes Cell Signaling Technology to Industry Advisory Committee
YCharOS continues to expand Industry Advisory Committee and releases new open data
The addition of CST is further validation of the value we bring to our IAC partner companies.”TORONTO AND MONTREAL, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 13, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- YCharOS Inc., an open science company with the mission of characterizing commercially available antibody reagents for all human proteins, is pleased to announce the continued expansion of its Industry Advisory Committee (IAC).
— Dr. Aled Edwards
YCharOS is delighted to welcome Cell Signaling Technology (CST) to the IAC. They join leading antibody manufacturers and cell line providers Abcam, ABclonal Technology, Aviva Systems Biology, Bio-Techne, Developmental Studies Hybridoma Bank (DSHB), GeneTex, Horizon Discovery (a PerkinElmer Company), Institute for Protein Innovation (IPI), Proteintech, Synaptic Systems and Thermo Fisher Scientific.
The current IAC members represent 28 percent of all antibodies listed in The Antibody Registry and 62 percent of all antibody citations in research published in 2021 according to CiteAb.
The role of the IAC is to support YCharOS in enabling users of antibodies, grant funders and the broader scientific community to better evaluate commercially available antibody reagents and associated knockout cell lines. The IAC will help guide the YCharOS team to become the world’s premier source for independent, open-source antibody characterization data.
In addition, YCharOS is announcing the release of new open science data. The current results, for antibodies targeting 47 proteins of relevance to neurology and pharmacology, have been posted to Zenodo, the open science platform run by CERN. Antibodies have been tested for Western blot (WB), immunoprecipitation (IP) and immunofluorescence (IF) applications.
“CST’s participation on the IAC further enhances the quality of the data we produce,” said YCharOS Board Chair, Dr. Aled Edwards. “They are a fantastic addition to the committee.”
“The addition of CST is further validation of the value we bring to our IAC partner companies,” said YCharOS CEO Chetan Raina. “Partnering with YCharOS reinforces CST’s commitment to the scientific community to generate and sell only the highest quality products.”
Identifying the appropriate antibody for an experiment is a significant challenge for researchers and sits at the heart of the reproducibility crisis observed in biomedical research. To address this unmet need, YCharOS is performing head-to-head comparisons of commercially available antibodies to the same target protein and publishing the results in a transparent and open access way.
Companies or researchers interested in supporting our work are encouraged to contact YCharOS.
Cell Signaling Technology: www.cellsignal.com
Aviva Systems Biology: www.avivasysbio.com
Abcam: www.abcamplc.com
ABclonal Technology: www.abclonal.com
Bio-Techne: www.bio-techne.com
Developmental Studies Hybridoma Bank: https://dshb.biology.uiowa.edu
GeneTex: www.genetex.com
Horizon Discovery: www.horizondiscovery.com
Institute for Protein Innovation (IPI): www.proteininnovation.org
Proteintech: www.ptglab.com
Synaptic Systems: www.sysy.com
Thermo Fisher Scientific: www.thermofisher.com
–ENDS –
Notes to Editors
About Cell Signaling Technology
Cell Signaling Technology (CST) is a different kind of life sciences company—one founded, owned, and run by active research scientists, with the highest standards of product and service quality, technological innovation, and scientific rigor. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts, USA, CST employs over 500 people worldwide. The company consistently provides scientists around the globe with best-in-class products and services to fuel their quests for discovery. CST is a company of caring people driven by a devotion to facilitating good science—a company committed to doing the right thing for its Customers, its communities, and our planet.
Rebecca J. Reppucci
Senior Director, Global Marcomm & Technology
Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.
978-880-3334
rebecca.reppucci@cellsignal.com
About YCharOS Inc.
YCharOS Inc. (Antibody Characterization through Open Science) is a Canadian, public interest, open science company with the mission of characterizing commercially available antibody reagents for all human proteins. All of YCharOS’s scientific methods and results are transparent and patent-free. The antibody characterization platform industrializes the rigorous methodology established at the Montreal Neurological Institute at McGill University, in collaboration with the Structural Genomics Consortium. The work of commercializing the technology at McGill University is partly funded by Genome Canada, Génome Québec and Ontario Genomics through their GAPP program. The company is wholly owned by the Agora Open Science Trust, a registered charity.
For more information, see www.ycharos.com.
Chetan Raina
YCharOS Inc.
+1 917-509-8295
email us here