YCharOS adds Developmental Studies Hybridoma Bank (DSHB) to Industry Advisory Committee

Adding an academic partner shows the strength and flexibility of YCharOS’ open science framework.”TORONTO, CANADA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YCharOS Inc., an open science company with the mission of characterizing commercially available antibody reagents for all human proteins, is pleased to announce the continued expansion of its Industry Advisory Committee (IAC).
The Developmental Studies Hybridoma Bank (DSHB) is the first academic partner to join the IAC. They join leading antibody manufacturers and cell line providers Abcam, ABclonal Technology, Aviva Systems Biology, Bio-Techne, GeneTex, Horizon Discovery (a PerkinElmer Company), Institute for Protein Innovation (IPI), Proteintech, Synaptic Systems and Thermo Fisher Scientific.
The role of the IAC is to support YCharOS in enabling users of antibodies, grant funders and the broader scientific community to better evaluate commercially available antibody reagents and associated knockout cell lines. The IAC will help guide the YCharOS team to become the world’s premier source for independent, open-source antibody characterization data.
In addition, YCharOS is announcing the release of new open science data. The current results, for antibodies targeting 47 proteins of relevance to neurology and pharmacology have been posted to Zenodo, the open science platform run by CERN. Antibodies have been tested for Western blot (WB), immunoprecipitation (IP) and immunofluorescence (IF) applications.
“Adding an academic partner shows the strength and flexibility of YCharOS’ open science framework” said YCharOS Board Chair, Dr. Aled Edwards. “The DSHB’s academic antibody providers will see their products tested using the latest gold standard characterization processes.”
“The addition of DSHB continues to strengthen the breadth of our business.” said YCharOS CEO Chetan Raina. “As an academic partner, the DSHB will bring a new perspective to our business and sciences processes.”
Finding the right antibody for an experiment is a significant challenge for researchers and sits at the heart of the reproducibility crisis observed in biomedical research. To address this unmet need, YCharOS is performing head-to-head comparisons of commercially available antibodies to the same target protein and publishing the results in a transparent and open access way.
Companies or researchers interested in supporting our work are encouraged to contact YCharOS.
About YCharOS Inc.
YCharOS Inc. (Antibody Characterization through Open Science) is a Canadian, public interest, open science company with the mission of characterizing commercially available antibody reagents for all human proteins. All of YCharOS’s scientific methods and results are transparent and patent-free. The antibody characterization platform industrializes the rigorous methodology established at the Montreal Neurological Institute at McGill University, in collaboration with the Structural Genomics Consortium. The work of commercializing the technology at McGill University is partly funded by Genome Canada, Génome Québec and Ontario Genomics through their GAPP program. The company is wholly owned by the Agora Open Science Trust, a registered charity.
