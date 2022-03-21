YCharOS adds ABclonal Technology to Industry Advisory Committee
YCharOS continues to expand Industry Advisory Committee and releases new open dataTORONTO, CANADA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YCharOS Inc., an open science company with the mission of characterizing commercially available antibody reagents for all human proteins, is pleased to announce the continued expansion of its Industry Advisory Committee (IAC).
Further supporting YCharOS’s purpose, leading antibody manufacturer ABclonal Technology has joined the IAC, alongside antibody and cell line providers Abcam, Aviva Systems Biology, Bio-Techne, GeneTex, Horizon Discovery (a PerkinElmer Company), Institute for Protein Innovation (IPI), Proteintech, Synaptic Systems and Thermo Fisher Scientific.
The role of the IAC is to support YCharOS in enabling users of antibodies, grant funders and the broader scientific community to better evaluate commercially available antibody reagents and associated knockout cell lines. The IAC will help guide the YCharOS team to become the world’s premier source for independent, open-source antibody characterization data.
In addition, YCharOS is announcing the release of new open science data. The current results, for antibodies targeting 41 proteins of relevance to neurology and pharmacology, have been posted to Zenodo, the open science platform run by CERN. Antibodies have been tested for Western blot (WB), immunoprecipitation (IP) and immunofluorescence (IF) applications.
“The addition of ABclonal Technology to the IAC further strengthens the quality of the data we produce,” said YCharOS Board Chair Dr. Aled Edwards. “They are a tremendous addition to our committee of high-quality manufacturers.”
“The addition of ABclonal is further validation of our business model and the value we bring to our partner companies,” said YCharOS CEO Chetan Raina. “Partnering with YCharOS is a strong signal to the marketplace and the research community of their commitment to generate and sell the highest quality products.”
Finding the right antibody for an experiment is a significant challenge for researchers and sits at the heart of the reproducibility crisis observed in biomedical research. To address this unmet need, YCharOS is performing head-to-head comparisons of commercially available antibodies to the same target protein and publishing the results in a transparent and open access way.
Companies or researchers interested in supporting our work are encouraged to contact YCharOS.
ABclonal Technology: www.abclonal.com/
Abcam: www.abcamplc.com
Aviva Systems Biology: www.avivasysbio.com
Bio-Techne: www.bio-techne.com
GeneTex: www.genetex.com
Horizon Discovery: www.horizondiscovery.com
Institute for Protein Innovation (IPI): www.proteininnovation.org
Proteintech: www.ptglab.com
Synaptic Systems: www.sysy.com
Thermo Fisher Scientific: www.thermofisher.com
Notes to Editors
About YCharOS Inc.
YCharOS Inc. (Antibody Characterization through Open Science) is a Canadian, public interest, open science company with the mission of characterizing commercially available antibody reagents for all human proteins. All of YCharOS’s scientific methods and results are transparent and patent-free. The antibody characterization platform industrializes the rigorous methodology established at the Montreal Neurological Institute at McGill University, in collaboration with the Structural Genomics Consortium. The company is wholly owned by the Agora Open Science Trust, a registered charity.
For more information, see www.ycharos.com.
