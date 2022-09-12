Home Pacific Tourism Organisation Represented at 12th Pacific Islands Conference of Leaders

A delegation from the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) is currently in Honolulu attending the 12th Pacific Islands Conference of Leaders (PICL), convened by the Pacific Islands Development Programme (PIDP), as the PICL secretariat.

Under the theme of “Puʻuhonua: The Pacific Way Forward,” the 12th PICL will run from Monday 12th – Wednesday 14th of September. Key agenda items for discussion during the meeting will include regional priorities to guide the work of PIDP, reporting on PIDP’s work since the last PICL in June 2021 and plans to align strategic planning for the East-West Center and PIDP to the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent. Moreover, the PICL is also expected to finalize the appointment process for a permanent Director of PIDP.

On the sidelines of PICL, the Council of Regional Organisations in the Pacific (CROP) Women of the Wave network will also hold a planning meeting and a Talanoa session titled, “Amplifying Pacific Women’s voice and agency in implementing the 2050 strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent”.

Other (CROP) agencies in attendance include the University of the South Pacific, the Pacific Community, the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat, the Pacific Aviation Safety Office, the Pacific Power Association and the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme.

In noting the importance of SPTO’s attendance, SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker acknowledged the need for strengthened regional solidarity through CROP cooperation and collaboration.

“CROP agencies with their respective mandates are driving important work throughout the Pacific, under the overall guidance of the 2050 Strategy. It is important for us to remain united and well informed of each other’s key priorities, so as to enhance cooperation and collaboration and avoid inefficiencies, such as duplication of work and so forth”.

“SPTO is honoured to be a part of the 12th PICL and we are grateful to PIDP for their support in ensuring the inclusion of CROP agencies. We look forward to strengthening our ties not only with PIDP but with other CROPs and our shared stakeholders throughout the Blue Pacific”, said Mr Cocker.

About PICL and PIDP:

PICL is composed of twenty heads of government from independent Pacific Island countries, as well as territories and the State of Hawaiʻi. This includes American Sāmoa, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Guam, Hawaiʻi, Kiribati, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Nauru, New Caledonia, Niue, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Republic of Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu. PIDP has served as the Secretariat of PICL since 1980, convening presidents, prime ministers, governors, and other heads of government that comprise PICL membership to determine the regional priorities that inform PIDP’s work toward holistic, people-centred development.