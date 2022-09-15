Invasive Species Control Corporation Announces the Licensing of Two Invasive Species Control Products

Zequanox® For Control of Zebra and Quagga Mussels Piscamycin® For Control of Asian Carp

We are dedicated to making a material contribution to climate change by creating not only sustainable, but regenerative solutions to some of our environment’s most significant problems” — Jim Boyd, President and CEO

DAVIS, CA, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Invasive Species Control Corp. (ISCC) (a Delaware public benefit corporation), a provider of bio-based invasive species management and control products, announces the signing of two exclusive, worldwide licenses to market and manufacture Zequanox and Piscamycin for control of two significant invasive pests. ISCC has a portfolio of IP and products under development targeting major invasive species impacting specific industries, such as forestry, fisheries, shipping, utilities and tourism.

Zequanox:

The ISCC has licensed Zequanox for control of zebra and quagga mussels from ProFarm Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of BioCeres Crop Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: BIOX). Zequanox has had years of successful applications demonstrating 95%+ control over zebra and quagga mussels for both pipe and open water uses. Zequanox has been registered with the EPA and other appropriate state regulatory bodies for both industrial and open water applications.

Piscamycin:

The ISCC has licensed Piscamycin for control of Asian Carp and other invasive fish species from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). Piscamycin has been used extensively for many years by resource management agencies to control fish populations, however its main ingredient, antimycin-A, lapsed in registration in 2017. The USGS and ISCC will work together to re-register the product and to incorporate Piscamycin into specific bait products to make it selective to target invasive species.

“We have created a corporation focused on the identification, development, manufacture and marketing of environmentally friendly invasive species control solutions. It is a dire need that has largely gone unaddressed. We are dedicated to making a material contribution to climate change by creating not only sustainable, but regenerative solutions to some of our environment’s most significant problems and doing so in a way that continuously transitions good ideas from the research stage to self-supporting profitable commercial products,” said Jim Boyd, President, and CEO.

“Jim and I are passionate about contributing to the improvement of life and our planet, not only for our current generation but for future generations of people, plants and animals everywhere. My life’s work has been identifying, developing and commercializing bio-based pest management solutions and we founded the Invasive Species Control Corporation, and its sister research organization, the Invasive Species Foundation to do so in a meaningful and scalable manner,” said Dr. Pam Marrone, Executive Chairperson.

“The USGS is happy to partner and collaborate with the Invasive Species Control Corporation. Government agencies throughout the world need products like this that can help control the spread of invasive species without significant environmental down sides. We are pleased to see this product re-introduced into the marketplace,” said Dr. Jon Amberg, PhD – Supervisory Biologist with the USGS – Upper Midwest Environmental Sciences Center.

“Federal laboratories such as USGS are encouraged to make their inventions and innovation available to private industry to benefit the public. This aids the nation’s economy and makes federal technology commercially available. The technology transfer program at the USGS is designed to leverage the research capabilities of USGS scientists with the commercial development potential of the private sector. USGS is proud collaborate with ISCC to help control the spread of invasive species,” said James Mitchell – Patent and Licensing Manager, USGS –Technology Transfer Program.

About the Invasive Species Control Corp.

The Invasive Species Control Corp. was founded to develop and market bio-based solutions to control invasive species. Invasive species have been called the second biggest contributor to climate change and degradation of biodiversity, right behind land-use alteration. Most government and university efforts have been largely to prevent the introduction of, identify and educate but not to directly control or mitigate invasive species once they are established. The ISCC’s goal is to regenerate our planet’s environment through the application of bio-based, sustainable and earth friendly solutions thereby preserving ecological biodiversity and reducing climate change. Our goal is to develop products that are not only sustainable and extremely efficacious but that can be applied at a scale with traditional application methodologies that will significantly address the extent of an invasion. We further intend to do so in the long term by being a self-funding benefit corporation.

Learn more about The Invasive Species Control Corporation at www.invasivespeciescontrolcorporation.com as well as our corporate Twitter account, @InvasiveSppFdn.

Pam Marrone, Executive Chair & Co-founder

Pam@invasivespeciescontrolcorporation.com

Jim Boyd, President & CEO & Co-founder

Jim@invasivespeciescorporation.com

About USGS

Created by an act of Congress in 1879, the U.S. Geological Survey has evolved over the decades, matching its talent and knowledge to the progress of science and technology. The USGS is the sole science agency for the Department of the Interior. It is sought out by thousands of partners and customers for its natural science expertise and its vast earth and biological data holdings. The USGS provides science about natural hazards, natural resources, ecosystems and environmental health, and the effects of climate and land-use change.