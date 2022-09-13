MOUSEKETEER BECOMES PRESIDENT OF LEADING ARTIST DEVELOPMENT COMPANY
JENNIFER MCGILL SELECTED TO HEAD PCG ARTIST DEVELOPMENTNASHVILLE, TN, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer McGill, a former Disney Channel Mouseketeer has been
named President of PCG (Premiere Career Guidance) Artist
Development, the nation’s leading innovative artist development
company. McGill assumed her new role September 1st. She
joined PCG as a talent coach in 2017 and has mentored artists
across the U.S. and worldwide over the past five years.
"I don't know anyone more qualified or passionate to lead this
company than Jennifer McGill. Her lifelong experience growing
up in all facets of the entertainment business and her genuine
love and understanding of artists are invaluable assets to PCG
and our clients," said Bernard Porter, CEO of PCG Companies.
"She is a proven leader and a mega talent in her own right."
After a winning streak in almost 50 pageants starting at age seven in her native Texas, Jennifer
was cast at age ten as one of the young stars of the Disney Channel’s wildly popular “All-New
Mickey Mouse Club". Jennifer appeared for seven seasons of the hit TV show in the 80s and
& 90s alongside future stars including Ryan Gosling, Brittney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Keri
Russell, and Christina Aguilera, singing, acting, doing interviews, skits, and personal
appearances around the globe.
Jennifer also brings additional skills as a speaker, songwriter, coach, and recording artist to her new role
at PCG Artist Development, and she’s about to add author to her resume. McGill is currently writing a
book about her formative years in the entertainment business and how she has applied those
lessons to her life's calling of coaching, developing, and mentoring talent. The as-of-yet untitled
book is slated for publication in 2023.
“I realized a few years ago that I enjoyed nurturing artists and preparing them for the spotlight much
more than I enjoyed the spotlight myself. My 35 years in show business have prepared me for this new
chapter of discovering, growing, and introducing the next generation of heavy-hitting artists to the
world,” said McGill.
McGill is based in Nashville; PCG Artist Development also maintains a presence in New York,
Los Angeles, and Austin. Affiliated companies include PCG Records (distributed by
Sony/Orchard), PCG Digital, PCG Edutainment and PCG Theatrical.
To learn more about PCG Artist Development, visit https://www.pcgartistdevelopment.com
To learn more about Jennifer McGill, visit https://www.jennifermcgill.com
