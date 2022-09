MOUSEKETEER BECOMES PRESIDENT OF LEADING ARTIST DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

Jennifer McGill

JENNIFER MCGILL SELECTED TO HEAD PCG ARTIST DEVELOPMENT

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, September 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennifer McGill, a former Disney Channel Mouseketeer has beennamed President of PCG (Premiere Career Guidance) ArtistDevelopment, the nation’s leading innovative artist developmentcompany. McGill assumed her new role September 1st. Shejoined PCG as a talent coach in 2017 and has mentored artistsacross the U.S. and worldwide over the past five years."I don't know anyone more qualified or passionate to lead thiscompany than Jennifer McGill. Her lifelong experience growingup in all facets of the entertainment business and her genuinelove and understanding of artists are invaluable assets to PCGand our clients," said Bernard Porter, CEO of PCG Companies."She is a proven leader and a mega talent in her own right."After a winning streak in almost 50 pageants starting at age seven in her native Texas, Jenniferwas cast at age ten as one of the young stars of the Disney Channel’s wildly popular “All-NewMickey Mouse Club". Jennifer appeared for seven seasons of the hit TV show in the 80s and& 90s alongside future stars including Ryan Gosling, Brittney Spears, Justin Timberlake, KeriRussell, and Christina Aguilera, singing, acting, doing interviews, skits, and personalappearances around the globe.Jennifer also brings additional skills as a speaker, songwriter, coach, and recording artist to her new roleat PCG Artist Development, and she’s about to add author to her resume. McGill is currently writing abook about her formative years in the entertainment business and how she has applied thoselessons to her life's calling of coaching, developing, and mentoring talent. The as-of-yet untitledbook is slated for publication in 2023.“I realized a few years ago that I enjoyed nurturing artists and preparing them for the spotlight muchmore than I enjoyed the spotlight myself. My 35 years in show business have prepared me for this newchapter of discovering, growing, and introducing the next generation of heavy-hitting artists to theworld,” said McGill.McGill is based in Nashville; PCG Artist Development also maintains a presence in New York,Los Angeles, and Austin. Affiliated companies include PCG Records (distributed bySony/Orchard), PCG Digital, PCG Edutainment and PCG Theatrical.To learn more about PCG Artist Development, visit https://www.pcgartistdevelopment.com To learn more about Jennifer McGill, visit https://www.jennifermcgill.com