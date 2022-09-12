General Motion Control Systems Market: Growth through Sustainability and Connected Machinery
ARC Advisory Group
New ARC research on the GMC market projects solid growth as end users seek solutions that support energy conservation and sustainability initiatives.
GMC systems cannot be characterized as a product, but rather as a complex integration of technologies combined with application know-how to achieve the goal of automating a ‘complete machine.’”DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New ARC Advisory Group research on the General Motion Control (GMC) market projects solid growth as industrial operations seek automation solutions that support energy conservation and sustainability initiatives. Semiconductor and electronic devices, electric cars, packaging solutions, and materials that are essential for energy-efficient solutions and to support substantiality will require a new generation of machinery that will use GMC systems to produce these products. The GMC market remains fragmented, with a broad and geographically diverse range of suppliers, and a plethora of possible applications affecting dozens of industries.
"GMC systems cannot be characterized as a product, but rather as a complex integration of technologies combined with application know-how to achieve the goal of automating a ‘complete machine.’ Motion control systems fulfill several demands of the market and increase their value proposition, such as the growing demand for smart connected products based on Industrial IoT or Industry 4.0. GMC systems are being updated with new features such as security, analytics, safety, simulation, and network expansion via Ethernet to support these functions," according to Siddhartha Maiti Market Analyst and key author of ARC's General Motion Control Market Research Report.
Market Trends
In addition to providing detailed competitive market share data, the report also addresses key market trends as follows:
Complete System Solution Motion Control Suppliers Continue to Dominate the Market
Constantly Changing Consumer Demands
Convergence of IT and OT
Digitalization
Increased Investment in Digital Twins, AI, and IoT
Industrial 5G
Industrial Internet of Things
Simulation Gaining Traction
Single Cable Solutions
Surge in New Servo Drive Products
Leading Suppliers to the General Motion Control Market Identified
In addition to providing specific market data and industry trends, this ARC market research also identifies and positions the leading suppliers to this market and provides and summarizes their relevant offerings. An alphabetical list of key suppliers covered in this analysis includes Bosch Rexroth, Mitsubishi Electric, Rockwell Automation, Siemens, and Yaskawa.
About the General Motion Control Research
The General Motion Control report explores the current and future market performance and related technology and business trends and identifies leading technology suppliers. This new research is based on ARC’s industry-leading market research database, extensive primary and secondary research, and proprietary economic modeling techniques. The research includes competitive analysis, plus five-year market forecasts and up to 5 years of historical analysis segmented by Machinery by Segment, Revenue Category, Sales Channel, World Region, Industry, Customer Type, Component, Hardware Revenues by Component, Motor Revenues by Customization, Drive Revenues by Customization, Hardware Revenues by Component Subcategory, and Component Subcategory.
This new research is available in a variety of formats to meet the specific research and budgetary requirements of a wide variety of organizations. These include:
Market Intelligence Workbook (Excel Power Pivot)
A standard Workbook includes the base year market data and a five-year market forecast. This workbook enables licensed users to freely manipulate the data to make it easier to analyze the latest data for business intelligence and generate custom reports.
Available with up to 5 years of historical analysis.
Concise Market Analysis Report (PDF)
This wide-screen presentation format makes it much easier to find detailed information on a market. This new format provides executives, business unit managers, and other authorized users with immediate access to in-depth market analysis, including analysis associated with every market data chart and figure. Included is an executive-level summary of the current market dynamics, five-year market forecast, and competitive analysis, plus an overview of
strategic issues. The PDF is available with a comprehensive set of charts with associated analysis.
