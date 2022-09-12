Holocaust Survivor Sam Ron and his Wife of 73 Years, Bilha, Donate Torah to Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences
Sam and Bilha Ron walk under the Chuppah, which is carried by Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County president & CEO Matt Levin, Jewish Federation COO Mel Lowell, among others
The Scrolls Which Were Scribed on Top of Masada in Israel Will Be Permanently Placed in the Sinai Residences Ark
Welcoming a new Torah to any community is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton, a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community (CCRC), held a special ceremony today to dedicate a Torah commissioned and donated by residents Sam and Bilha Ron. Sam Ron is also a Holocaust Survivor. The Torah is handwritten in Hebrew by a specially trained scribe or Sofer and will be placed in an ark on the Sinai Residences campus.
— Rachel Blumberg, Executive Director of Sinai Residences
“Sam told me that every single Torah in his hometown was destroyed during the Holocaust. Devasted by this memory, he felt an overwhelming desire to contribute a Torah to the Sinai Residences community in honor of those that were destroyed,” said Rachel Blumberg, Executive Director of Sinai Residences. “While they are unable to change the past, Sam and Bilha have found a way to heal by gifting Sinai Residences something that was painfully stollen from their own community over 77 years ago.”
Inscribed with the words L’Dor V’Dor which translates to “from generation-to-generation,” the ark and Torah were dedicated and celebrated by the Sinai Residences community, the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, and several generations of the Ron family, among others. The ceremony, which included a procession carrying the Torah to the ark, was held in the Sinai Residence’s Symphony Hall. It featured remarks by Matthew Levin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County; Wesley Finch, Vice Chair of Federation and President, Federation CCRC Development, LLC; Rabbi Josh Broide, Director of the Deborah & Larry Silver Center for Jewish Engagement; Rabbi Robert Silvers, Rabbi Emeritus for Congregation B’nai Israel; and Sam and Bilha Ron.
“Welcoming a new Torah to any community is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Blumberg added. “As we celebrate this momentous occasion with joyous music, I think of Rabbi Josh Broide’s efforts like a musical conductor who coordinates a beautiful, harmonious masterpiece. Thanks to the generosity of the Ron Family, our residents and their families will be able to gather just a few steps from their apartments to worship and pray as one community. Each time we open the ark and the Torah, facing East towards Jerusalem, we shall be reminded of this gift that will keep on giving.”
The Sofer of the Torah, Rabbi Shimon Yisraeli, was also present at the ceremony where he wrote the final letters in the scroll.
About Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton
Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton is a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community developed by Federation CCRC Development, a subsidiary of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. Highly secure, with restricted gated access, Sinai is nestled on the 100-acre Federation campus, the largest land-based federation in the country. Sinai provides a superior lifestyle for active adults through a focus on wellness, health services and a wide variety of sophisticated activities. While guided by Jewish faith and heritage, Sinai’s progressive senior living community in Boca Raton welcomes people of all faiths, beliefs and cultures. Learn more at www.SinaiResidences.com.
