Holocaust Survivor Sam Ron and his Wife of 73 Years, Bilha, Donate Torah to Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences

Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Sam and Bilha Ron walk under the Chuppah, which is carried by Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County president & CEO Matt Levin, Jewish Federation COO Mel Lowell, among others Sofer Rabbi Shimon Yisraeli, who scribed the Torah from the top of Masada, with Sam and Bilha Ron

The Scrolls Which Were Scribed on Top of Masada in Israel Will Be Permanently Placed in the Sinai Residences Ark

Welcoming a new Torah to any community is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity” — Rachel Blumberg, Executive Director of Sinai Residences