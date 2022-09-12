Fuel prices slashed in latest adjustment

VIETNAM, September 12 -

HÀ NỘI — Fuel prices were slashed by over VNĐ1,000 per litre across the board on September 12.

RON 95-III decreased by VNĐ1,015 to VNĐ23,215 per litre. E5 RON92 followed suit with a fall of VNĐ1,128, to hit VNĐ22,231 per litre. Diesel fell by VNĐ1,008 to VNĐ24,180 per litre.

A drop of VNĐ1,027 was observed in Kerosene prices, which were adjusted down to VNĐ24,418 per litre. Mazut, likewise, went down to VNĐ15,039 per kilo after an adjustment of VNĐ1,038.

The authorities set aside VNĐ451 for every litre of E5 RON92, VNĐ450 for RON95, VNĐ90 for Diesel, VNĐ741 for Mazut and none for Kerosene to finance the Fuel Price Stabilisation Fund.

The authorities also announced that the funds were not used to stabilise fuel prices this time. Petrolimex said its fund was at VNĐ840 billion so far.

Under Decree 95, fuel prices are adjusted periodically three times per month, on the first, eleventh and twenty-first day. — VNS