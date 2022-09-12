Rising Government Sector Demand Drives GIS Market Growth
ARC Advisory Group’s new research on the GIS market indicates rising demand from the government sector at all levels.
Geospatial technologies provide the underlying foundation of a smart city and are ultimately the fabric upon which a solution can be built.”DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geospatial Information Systems is a technology through which geography is understood, communicated, and analyzed. ARC Advisory Group’s new research on the geospatial information systems (GIS) market indicates rising demand from the government sector at all levels. To effectively improve their infrastructure and security, numerous local, state, and federal governments as well as military organizations are increasing their investments in GIS technology to improve their infrastructure and security. Government authorities are realizing the importance of accounting for assets that affect citizens, cities, and other entities. With GIS technology, governments can geographically assess assets quickly and efficiently. Smart cities are undoubtedly the future of urban habitation, and various governments have started preparing the roadmap for developing existing cities. Smart cities can open up a host of new possibilities - improving the quality of our urban spheres, by reducing congested spaces and pollution and taking the basic architecture of urban planning models to a new trajectory, and making them more connected with technology to provide a holistic living experience.
— Kiran Chavan
"Geospatial technologies provide the underlying foundation of a smart city and are ultimately the fabric upon which a solution can be built. They provide the location, which allows pinpointing the need so that a better solution can be applied to it. Geospatial technology provides a necessary framework for collecting data and insights to facilitate software-based solutions around smart infrastructure. The growing use of satellite imagery in the military is also particularly intriguing. Different forms of satellite imagery are available, and governments can undertake better intelligence studies thanks to GIS technology, and they can also modify their assessments and strategies in response to the numerous dangers and threats to national security," according to Kiran Chavan Analyst and key author of ARC's Geospatial Information Systems Market Research Report.
Market Trends
In addition to providing detailed competitive market share data, the report also addresses key market trends as follows:
Adopting Digital Technologies
Advanced Analytics
Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)
Distributed Energy Resource Management (DERM)
Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS), and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Systems
Location Technology
Network Complexity
Out-of-the-box GIS Offering
The COVID-19 Pandemic
Leading Suppliers to the Geospatial Information Systems Market Identified
In addition to providing specific market data and industry trends, this ARC market research also identifies and positions the leading suppliers to this market and provides and summarizes their relevant offerings. An alphabetical list of key suppliers covered in this analysis includes: Bentley Systems, Esri. Inc, General Electric, Hexagon, and SuperMap Software.
About the Geospatial Information Systems Research
https://www.arcweb.com/market-studies/geographic-information-systems
The Geospatial Information Systems report explores the current and future market performance and related technology and business trends and identifies leading technology suppliers. This new research is based on ARC’s industry-leading market research database, extensive primary and secondary research, and proprietary economic modeling techniques. The research includes competitive analysis, plus five-year market forecasts and up to 5 years of historical analysis segmented by Revenue Category, Sales Channel, World Region, Industry, Service Revenues by Type, and Project Size.
This new research is available in a variety of formats to meet the specific research and budgetary requirements of a wide variety of organizations. These include:
Market Intelligence Workbook (Excel Power Pivot)
A standard Workbook includes the base year market data and a five-year market forecast. This workbook enables licensed users to freely manipulate the data to make it easier to analyze the latest data for business intelligence and generate custom reports.
Available with up to 5 years of historical analysis.
Concise Market Analysis Report (PDF)
This wide-screen presentation format makes it much easier to find detailed information on a market. This new format provides executives, business unit managers, and other authorized users with immediate access to in-depth market analysis, including analysis associated with every market data chart and figure. Included is an executive-level summary of the current market dynamics, five-year market forecast, and competitive analysis, plus an overview of strategic issues. The PDF is available with a comprehensive set of charts with associated analysis.
