Watch a pro Bboy sports competition for breakdancing on ESPN ahead of Breaking’s Olympic debut
Winner earns the sport’s world title and is crowned the Best Bboy On Earth
Let the Bboy Sports Games Begin!”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 World Bboy Battle Championships will air on Tuesday, September 13 at 8:00 PM on ESPN 2. This professional sports tournament for breaking features the World Bboy Battle League’s eight national champions vying for the sport’s world title, championship belt and grand prize money. The competition is a one-on-one single-elimination with style rounds in Footwork, Powermove and Burner, under the Pro Breaking League’s competition format and scoring system. Competitors representing their countries are Bboys Kid Karam(UK), Dosu(PE), Neosan(FR), Gravedad(DO), Bugy(RO), Jose(MX), Loose Lee(KR) and Spindian(US).
— World Bboy Battle
The Bboy sports games are hosted by World Bboy Battle, a fast-growing US sports league for breakdancing. Bboy pioneers Frankie “Sirswift” Hernandez and Dominic “Foots” Hamilton are the sports casters providing commentary and play-by-play or as it's been coined "move-calling". Isaac J. Conner hosts the event with David Ellner managing the battles as referee. The event’s judges are Bboy pioneers Victor “Kidglyde” Alicea, Junior “Jiggz” Silverio, and Lino “Leanski” Delgado. Ralph “CBS” Munoz is the event's DJ. Beats and music are produced by DJ Chief.
