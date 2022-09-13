Watch a pro Bboy sports competition for breakdancing on ESPN ahead of Breaking’s Olympic debut

2022 World Bboy Battle Championships on ESPN

2022 World Bboy Battle Championships on ESPN

2022 World Bboy Battle Championships on ESPN 2

2022 World Bboy Battle Championships on ESPN 2

Winner earns the sport’s world title and is crowned the Best Bboy On Earth

Let the Bboy Sports Games Begin!”
— World Bboy Battle
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 World Bboy Battle Championships will air on Tuesday, September 13 at 8:00 PM on ESPN 2. This professional sports tournament for breaking features the World Bboy Battle League’s eight national champions vying for the sport’s world title, championship belt and grand prize money. The competition is a one-on-one single-elimination with style rounds in Footwork, Powermove and Burner, under the Pro Breaking League’s competition format and scoring system. Competitors representing their countries are Bboys Kid Karam(UK), Dosu(PE), Neosan(FR), Gravedad(DO), Bugy(RO), Jose(MX), Loose Lee(KR) and Spindian(US).

The Bboy sports games are hosted by World Bboy Battle, a fast-growing US sports league for breakdancing. Bboy pioneers Frankie “Sirswift” Hernandez and Dominic “Foots” Hamilton are the sports casters providing commentary and play-by-play or as it's been coined "move-calling". Isaac J. Conner hosts the event with David Ellner managing the battles as referee. The event’s judges are Bboy pioneers Victor “Kidglyde” Alicea, Junior “Jiggz” Silverio, and Lino “Leanski” Delgado. Ralph “CBS” Munoz is the event's DJ. Beats and music are produced by DJ Chief.

Frank Hernandez
World Bboy Battle Inc.
+1 917-858-5600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Watch a pro Bboy sports competition for breakdancing on ESPN ahead of Breaking’s Olympic debut

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Frank Hernandez
World Bboy Battle Inc.
+1 917-858-5600
Company/Organization
World Bboy Battle Inc.
701 West 176 Street, Suite 3G
New York, New York, 10033
United States
+1 866-255-5990
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The premier promoter of Bboy sports since 2015. The organization, led by President Frankie Sirswift Hernandez, is dedicated to delivering the best action-packed Bboy sports battles in the world by producing the best possible matchups between elite Breakers from around the globe.

World Bboy Battle

More From This Author
Watch a pro Bboy sports competition for breakdancing on ESPN ahead of Breaking’s Olympic debut
World Bboy Battle and ESPN Team up to Bring The Bboy Sport to Action Sports Fans
Finally, a Professional Sports League for Breaking
View All Stories From This Author