World Bboy Battle and ESPN Team up to Bring The Bboy Sport to Action Sports Fans
EINPresswire.com/ -- The live premier of the Bboy Sports Games will take place at the 2022 WBB Pro Bboy Sports Championships in the Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York City, Saturday, August 27th at 7:00 PM and will air on September 13th at 8:00 PM on ESPN2. The biggest Bboy Sports event of 2022 features eight of the league’s champions competing in individual one-on-one Bboy Sports Battles for the sport’s world title, grand prize money and the right to be crowned the Best Bboy on Earth.
With today’s breakdancing aka breaking competitions failing to engage the mainstream, World Bboy Battle led by founder Frankie “Sirswift” Hernandez, created a new action sport of Breaking called the Bboy Sport which pioneers a series of innovations that test the elite athletes’ skills and engages young audiences.
1. Move-by-move – play calling of all moves
2. 100-point scoring system – based on performance, musicality, execution, degree of difficulty, form, speed, flexibility, balance, strength and stamina.
3. Three style rounds – each round focuses on a Breaking style which is Footwork, Powermove and Burner (your best performance).
The Bboy Sports Games are a series of individual one-on-one Bboy Sports Battles or matchups in a single elimination tournament. In these battles athletes perform complex awe-inspiring sets in style rounds of Footwork, Powermove and Burner where a panel of judges score each performance under the Pro Breaking League sport’s regulated scoring system based on ten fundamental elements in Breaking.
The battles are styled after violent combat sporting events to give each matchup a sense of fighters about to kill each other. But instead of exchanging blows, world-class athletes exchange highly skilled and complex extreme breakdancing moves.
Sportscasters Frankie Sirswift Hernandez will provide the insight and analysis with Dominic Foots Hamilton doing the “move-by-move”. Together these two Bboy pioneers provide an exciting, educational and engaging competition the mainstream can share, enjoy and easily follow.
Attend Live Event:
2022 WBB Pro Bboy Sports Championships
Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM
Tribeca Performing Arts Center, 199 Chambers Street, NY NY 10007
Watch on television: Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 8:00 PM - ESPN2
Tickets: Tribeca PAC Online Box Office
VIP Tickets: Eventbrite.com
More information at worldbboybattle.com
Frank Hernandez
World Bboy Battle Inc.
+1 917-858-5600
Bboy Sports Battle - Gravity vs El Nino