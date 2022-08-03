Finally, a Professional Sports League for Breaking
NEW YORK, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Why aren’t most Americans aware that breaking is now an Olympic sport scheduled to debut at the 2024 Paris Games? Why can’t a fan catch a Bboy Sports Game “near me”, or on a sports television network, the internet or on YouTube? Why does skateboarding, BMX, and snowboarding, all action sports included in the Olympics, have professional sports leagues but breaking doesn’t even have one? Equipment, classification and organizers’ lack of promoting its Breakers as athletes are the main reasons Breaking is still, despite its Olympic inclusion, an urban dance activity not worthy of marketing investment dollars because brands can’t make a fortune from it.
All sports require equipment. Companies that profit from selling the equipment sponsor the events, the leagues and the athletes. Breaking relies only on the physical movements of the body and doesn’t offer companies opportunities to get rich because there isn’t any equipment Breakers need from them.
Breaking competitions throughout the world are classified as dance competitions and are organized independently allowing the rules, format and judging to change based on the event’s organizer. The lack of cohesion in Breaking is the main reason competitive breaking continues to be deemed a dance competition.
Organizers and promoters of competitive Breaking events do not promote the Breakers as athletes. Sponsors, manufacturers and apparel companies do not invest in Breaking because there aren’t enough fans following the breakers to influence purchasing of their products.
1. Professional skateboarders in the US make a median salary of $44,680 according to Comparably.
2. Professional BMX riders in the US make a median salary of $65,000 according to bmxtime.com.
3. Professional Breakers in the US make a median salary less than $10,000 a year according to “In the breakdancing jam industry, what are the sources of revenue? Who gets paid?” by Megan B.
In 2015, World Bboy Battle, led by founder and Bboy pioneer Frankie Sirswift Hernandez created a professional sports league for Breaking to serve as a “catalyst and leader in helping b-boys make a career out of b-boying.” WBB continues to promote its athletes, features an easy to follow Bboy sport and scoring system, and pays all its athletes to compete in addition to awarding additional prize money. This August 27th, at BMCC Tribeca PAC, event goers of all ages in the NYC and Tri-State area can enjoy a Bboy Sports Game “near me”. Finally.
Event & Contact Information:
• Event Name: 2022 Pro Bboy Sports Championships
• Event Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022
• Start Time: 7:00 PM
• End Time: 8:00 PM
• Venue: BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center
• Venue Address: 199 Chambers Street, New York, NY 10007
• Ticket Type: Reserved Seating
• Where to buy tickets: https://tickets.tribecapac.org/2022WBBProBboySportsChampionships
• Where to buy VIP tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-wbb-pro-bboy-sports-championships-tickets-375862935157
• Ticket pricing: $49 - $169
• 100% of the net proceeds will be donated to the Ukraine Red Cross
• Contact: Frankie Sirswift Hernandez
• Contact Number: (917) 858-5600
• Contact Email: frankiehernandez176@gmail.com
• For more information, visit: www.worldbboybattle.com
• For inquiries: worldbboybattle@gmail.com
Frank Hernandez
World Bboy Battle Inc.
+1 917-858-5600
