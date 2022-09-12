Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,088 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 240,475 in the last 365 days.

Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Walton County

Monroe, GA (September 12, 2022) – ﻿ The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Walton County, GA. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 12, 2022. One man was shot and died. No deputies were injured in this incident.

The preliminary information indicates that on September 12, 2022, just before noon, Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies responded to 1973 GA Hwy 11 in Monroe. WCSO deputies were responding for the second time this date to a neighbor calling 911. The caller said a man at the address, identified as Dennis McCullers, age 63, of Monroe, was acting violently and was holding a baseball bat and possibly a handgun. When deputies arrived at the address, they encountered McCullers, who was holding a handgun. WCSO deputies attempted to get McCullers to drop his weapon. McCullers then pointed the weapon at the deputies. The deputies fired at McCullers, striking him, and he died. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on McCullers.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

You just read:

Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Walton County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.