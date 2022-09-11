Troop G Weekly Report - 09/05/2022 - 09/11/2022

On 09/05/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Belal Faizy (32) of South Portland for a registration violation on the ME turnpike northbound in Kennebunk. His plates were found to be falsely attached. The vehicle was towed.

On 09/08/2022, Tr. Anstett responded to the Gorham Road Turnpike overpass for a crash reconstruction mapping. Charges are currently pending and the investigation is ongoing.

On 09/09/2022, Cpl. Cote stopped Niels Doughty (30) of Yarmouth on the ME Turnpike southbound in Saco. His ME driver’s license was found to be suspended. He was charged with Operating after Suspension and Possession of a Suspended License. His vehicle was towed away.

On 09/10/2022, Tr. Ellis responded to Wells to assist with a commercial motor vehicle related incident. The driver, Juan Vargas Quiceno (30) of New York, was placed out of service for having no record of duty status. Additionally, he lacked a medical card, periodic inspection, and was carrying an unauthorized passenger. The vehicle was towed. Charges are pending with Wells PD.

On 09/10/2022, Cpl. Cote stopped Mackenzie Morel (28) of Guilford on the ME Turnpike northbound in Saco. Her ME driver’s license was found to be revoked. She was charged with Operating after Habitual Offender Revocation and Possession of a Revoked License. Her vehicle was towed away.

On 09/11/2022, Cpl. Cote stopped Michael Hall (53) of St. Albans on the ME Turnpike northbound in Scarborough. His ME driver’s license was found to be suspended. He was charged with Operating after Suspension and Possession of a Suspended License. His vehicle was towed away.

On 09/11/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Joel Rodriquez (35) of New Jersey for criminal speeding 103/70 on the ME turnpike northbound in Saco. He was summonsed for the speed.