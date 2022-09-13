ViaPath Technologies Expands Access to eLearning Content Through Partnership with CypherWorx

ViaPath Technologies Partners with CypherWorx to Expands Access to eLearning Content on ViaPath Tablets

Current & formerly incarcerated individuals can access eLearning platform, pursue education credentials, earn business certifications, learn life skills, & more

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViaPath Technologies, a global corrections technology leader which facilitates connections, educational opportunities, and successful reintegration for incarcerated individuals, today announced a partnership with CypherWorx, an accredited and award-winning eLearning solutions provider.

Through this exclusive agreement, ViaPath Technologies will leverage CypherWorx’s Learning Management Systems (LMS) to provide educational options to incarcerated individuals at nearly 2,000 correctional facilities across the country. These courses provide both current and formerly incarcerated individuals with life skills, education, job training and certifications to aid in successful reintegration.

“We are proud to be working with CypherWorx to give current and formerly incarcerated individuals best-in-class tools, resources and programs to prepare them for whatever career path inspires them, from manufacturing to healthcare to information technology,” said Deb Alderson, CEO of ViaPath Technologies. “Our holistic approach to rehabilitation ensures that individuals who start education and training during their sentences can continue to use these critical resources after release.”

For currently incarcerated individuals, the partnership provides expanded education content, career pathway assessments, and opportunities to earn professional certifications and credentials, including GEDs, MS, AWS, CompTIA certifications, and home inspection or real estate licenses. For formerly incarcerated individuals, ViaPath will extend access to the content they had access to while incarcerated for a full year post-release, and provide a host of additional education, training materials and services, such as résumé writing and job interview preparation.

“Our experience in the adult learning industry has positioned us to be an extremely useful education content provider for a diverse group of industries, including corrections,” said Paul Cypher, President & CEO of CypherWorx. “By coupling our expertise with ViaPath’s understanding of the needs of incarcerated and post-incarcerated communities, we are building better pathways to reintegration and reducing recidivism.”

ViaPath’s expanded Reintegration Services are available to currently incarcerated individuals through the company’s Inspire® Tablet which allows inmates to connect with loved ones and access entertainment and educational content. Formerly incarcerated individuals will be able to access the expanded reentry program through a portal on viapath.com.

Since October 2021, nearly 50,000 incarcerated users in correctional facilities across the country have completed more than 2 million hours of online course work on the Inspire tablet.

About ViaPath Technologies:

ViaPath provides advanced communications, technology and management solutions that facilitate meaningful connections, provide educational opportunities, and enable successful reintegration for previously incarcerated individuals. ViaPath is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, with an employee presence throughout North America. To learn more, please visit viapath.com.

About CypherWorx:

CypherWorx is a leading, accredited and award-winning provider of customized eLearning solutions for the government, public, non-profit and small business sectors. This includes corrections, childcare, zoos and cultural attractions, health and human services and K-12/higher education, business and professional development, safety and security. To learn more, visit cypherworx.com.